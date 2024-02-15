South Korea Intellectual Property Market: Rapid Surge Foreseen, Projected 17.4% CAGR Growth

The South Korea intellectual property market is securing a valuation of US$ 1 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 5.2 billion by 2033. The market is capturing a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period.

The South Korea intellectual property (IP) market is anticipated to gain from the rising adoption of cloud-based IP solutions and the growing demand for IP management software. South Korea holds the 5th position across the globe in terms of patent registrations. South Korea Intellectual Property market accounts for nearly 12% of the global IP management market share.

The South Korea intellectual property (IP) market is a dynamic landscape characterized by strong government support, robust legal frameworks, and a focus on innovation-driven growth. It boasts a vibrant ecosystem of startups, tech giants, and research institutions driving advancements in diverse sectors such as technology, entertainment, and healthcare. Key features include rigorous IP protection, active patent filing, and a growing emphasis on leveraging IP assets for economic development and global competitiveness.

Opportunities in the South Korea Intellectual Property Market?

South Korea offers various opportunities in the market are:

Protect Intellectual Property: South Korea rapidly expands the market by increasing legal framework and enforcement demand. It provides security and protects their intellectual property assets.

Technological Advancements: South Korea has advanced technology industries such as telecommunications, semiconductors, and electronics. These industries create huge opportunities in the country by collaborating with research and development activities.

Research and Development: South Korean companies heavily invest in research and development activities to bring innovative solutions by adopting technology. These companies are engaged with Korean institutions in various projects to improve intellectual property.

Rising Startup: The growing startup in South Korea in various sectors such as e-commerce, biotechnology, fintech, and gaming is increasing the adoption of intellectual property. Startup companies protect and monetize their intellectual property by enhancing their business scale.

Government Support: Government initiatives and programs to develop better intellectual property support. It includes funding for grants, protection of IP, and research and development.

Intellectual Property Licensing: South Korea allows intellectual property holders to license their copyrights, patents, trademarks, and trade secrets. The key companies protect intellectual rights against counterfeiting and infringement.

Key Takeaways:

Copywriting services in law firms may likely secure a market share of 28.3% during the projected period.

In the historical period, the market secured a valuation of US$ 621.0 million in 2018.

The market secured a CAGR of 7.8% between 2018 and 2022. Whereas, the market recorded a valuation of 906.9 million in 2022.

Key Players Are Adding Values in the Global Market

Key players are innovating new and innovative products in the market by investing huge amounts in research and development activities. These players are adopting advanced technologies in the market to develop products as per consumers’ requirements. The key players are adopting various marketing tactics to upsurge the global market, including mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, product launches, and agreements.

A few of the key companies are:

Samsung Electronics: The company is a significant technology company that plays a crucial role in expanding the South Korean market. It is actively engaged in intellectual property and several patent and protection innovations.

The company is a significant technology company that plays a crucial role in expanding the South Korean market. It is actively engaged in intellectual property and several patent and protection innovations. LG Electronics is another key company that plays an essential role in the South Korea market. The company invests in research and development to increase its portfolio and maximize intellectual property protection.

Essential Players in the South Korea Intellectual Property Market

Clarivate

Dennemeyer

Patrix

LexisNexis Korea (Legal)

Questel Korea

PI IP LAW

KASAN

SU INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY Co. Ltd.

WIPS Co. Ltd

SIWONIP

Kim & Chang

Lee & Ko

FirstLaw PC

Recent Developments in the South Korea Intellectual Property Market are:

In 2020, Patrix partnered with Black Hills to provide better tools for automating intellectual property operations. The company also offers patent and prosecution analytics to its customers.

In 2018, Dennemeyer & Associates announced its newly launched intellectual property law firm. The company collaborates with Frédéric Blanc to provide legal services to their customers in Paris.

South Korea Intellectual Property Market by Category

By Solution:

Intellectual Property (IP) Management Software Cloud-based On-Premises

IP Search and Analysis Software (Web-based)

Intellectual Property Services IP Consulting and Analytics Law Firm Services IP Maintenance Others



By End User:

Corporations

Government & Academic

Law Firms

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Latin America

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

