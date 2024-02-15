VCI Shrink Films Market Size and Forecast: Regional Perspectives

VCI (Volatile Corrosion Inhibitor) shrink films are specialized packaging materials designed to protect metal components, equipment, and machinery from corrosion during storage, transportation, and export. These shrink films incorporate VCI technology, which releases corrosion-inhibiting molecules into the packaging environment, forming a protective layer on metal surfaces.

The worldwide VCI Shrink Films Market is poised for substantial growth, with an estimated robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5% to 6% over the forecast period spanning from 2022 to 2032. This growth is primarily attributed to the increasing adoption of protective films for securely packaging valuable metal products, machinery, tools, and other items across a wide range of industries. This surge in adoption is expected to significantly drive the demand for VCI shrink films within the global market.

VCI shrink films offer versatile applications, extending their protective benefits to ferrous, non-ferrous, and multi-metal materials. Available in a variety of formats, including sheets, rolls, and bags & tubing, these films provide a comprehensive range of options to cater to diverse industry needs.

These films are predominantly composed of low-density polyethylene (LDPE) and are instrumental in safeguarding metal components against rust, contamination, and corrosion. The active agents, such as volatile corrosion inhibitors infused within VCI shrink films, infiltrate cavities and establish a protective environment that acts as a formidable defense against the onset of corrosion.

Drivers:

Ease of Use: VCI shrink films are user-friendly and easy to apply, making them a preferred choice for packaging and protecting metal products. Corrosion Protection Demand: The primary driver for VCI shrink films is the increasing demand for effective corrosion protection solutions, especially for metal components and products. Versatile Application: VCI shrink films find applications across various industries, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, and industrial packaging, due to their versatility in protecting a wide range of metal types. Environmental Concerns: Growing awareness of sustainability and environmental responsibility leads to the adoption of VCI shrink films, which are recyclable and reduce the need for more extensive anti-corrosion measures. Long-Term Protection: VCI shrink films offer long-lasting corrosion protection, extending the shelf life and reliability of metal products.

Market Players:

Superior Industries, Inc.

MAGNA INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD.

Cortec Corporation

Aicello Corporation

Daubert Cromwell, Inc.

MetPro Group

Harita-NTI Ltd.

BRANOpac GmbH

Propagroup

Others

Market Segmentation

By Film Thickness:

Below 25 micron

25 to 100 microns

100 to 200 microns

Above 200 microns

By End Use Industry:

Mining and Metallurgy

Electronic & Electrical

Automotive

Transport & Logistic

Aerospace

Agriculture

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East and Africa

