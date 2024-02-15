Polymyxin Resistance Testing Market Poised to Reach US$ 222.5 Million by 2033

In 2023, the polymyxin resistance testing market size is projected to be worth US$ 122.0 million. The market is projected to expand at a 6.2% CAGR during the forecast period, reaching US$ 222.5 million by 2033. Serious infections caused by Gram-negative bacteria that are resistant to several medications, including those that are resistant to other commonly used antibiotics, are treated using a class of medicines called polymyxins.

The emergence and spread of polymyxin-resistant bacteria, particularly due to the production of enzymes called carbapenemases, have raised concerns in healthcare settings. Effective detection and monitoring of polymyxin resistance are crucial to guide appropriate treatment decisions and prevent the further spread of resistant strains.

The Polymyxin Resistance Testing market primarily consists of diagnostic tests and products designed to identify the presence of polymyxin resistance genes or enzymes in bacterial isolates. These tests help healthcare providers determine whether a particular strain of bacteria is susceptible or resistant to polymyxin antibiotics.

Antibiotic treatment individualized based on patient characteristics, including resistance profiles, is becoming more popular. Testing for polymyxin resistance enables medical professionals to choose the best antibiotic therapy with knowledge.

Diagnostic firms, molecular testing labs, and university research organizations are significant market participants in the polymyxin resistance testing industry. These businesses create and distribute a variety of test kits, reagents, and platforms for determining polymyxin resistance.

It’s crucial to keep in mind that the market for polymyxin resistance testing falls under the category of infectious disease diagnostics, which is somewhat specialized and may have a smaller market than areas like molecular diagnostics or testing for antibiotic susceptibility.

Key Takeaways:

The polymyxin resistance testing industry in the United States is predicted to reach US$ 56.1 million by 2033, increasing at a 6.2% CAGR.

The polymyxin resistance testing industry in the United Kingdom is estimated to reach a market value of US$ 7.4 million, expanding at a CAGR of 4.8% by 2033.

During the forecast period, the polymyxin resistance testing industry in China is expected to reach a market value of US$ 19.0 million, securing a 7.5% CAGR.

The polymyxin resistance testing industry in Japan is predicted to reach US$ 13.3 million by 2033, increasing at a 7.1% CAGR.

South Korea’s polymyxin resistance testing industry is predicted to achieve a market value of US$ 5.6 million, rising at a 6.6% CAGR during the forecast period.

With a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2033, the testing systems segment is expected to dominate the polymyxin resistance testing industry.

With a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2033, the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) are expected to dominate the polymyxin resistance testing industry.

With a CAGR of 7.0% from 2023 to 2033, the academic research institutions is expected to dominate the polymyxin resistance testing industry.

In June 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific launches automated system for antimicrobial susceptibility testing in Europe

In April 2022, Through its purchase of Specialised Diagnostic (San Jose, CA, USA), which focuses on quick AST solutions, bioMérieux has increased its commitment to combat AMR. A fast AST device that delivers phenotypic AST immediately from positive blood cultures was created by Specific.

