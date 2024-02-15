Automotive ECU Market Forecasted to Grow at 4.7% CAGR by 2033

The automotive ECU market is expected to record a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. The market is anticipated to cross a market share of US$ 22.8 billion by 2033, while it holds a revenue of US$ 14.4 billion in 2023.

The demand for automotive ECU rises with the increasing safety norms, rising sales of passenger cars, and increasing per capita income. Furthermore, the business growth of the automotive industry has also pushed vendors to adopt ECU systems for the advanced vehicles. The advent of AI and Machine Learning and its integration with ECU circuits delivers ease to the passenger and gives access to a wide number of applications from cooling to engine and cruise control.

Connecting the car control system to the smartphone with the help of an app that enhances the driving experience along with the ECU connect interface. The improved ECUs have also expanded the market.

Key Points

The Chinese market for automotive ECU holds the biggest market share and is expected to cross the biggest anticipated values of US$ 5.7 Bn by 2033 with a CAGR of 5.4%. The growth rate is rising for the Chinese market as the market thrived at a lower CAGR of 3.0% between 2017 and 2022.

The Indian market for automotive ECU thrives at the highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period while expecting revenue of US$ 895.9 Mn by 2033. The regional market flourished at an extremely lower CAGR of 0.7% during the previous forecast period.

The research report of FMI states that the gasoline ECU segment continues to lead the product type category with a CAGR of 5.3% between 2023 and 2033. The growth is attributed to the higher number of passenger car sales.

Based on the sales channel, the OEM segment thrives at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2023 and 2033 due to the higher amount of customer trust and better implementation.

Competitive Landscape

The major players in the automotive ECU market focus on creating machines and software that save a higher amount of fuel and provide a healthy equation to the engine. Automotive ECU manufacturers are setting up collaborations with other companies and launching new products in the ECU market.

The market has been described as consolidated. Some of the leading market participants included in this report are:

Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Garmin Ltd., Harman International, Infineon Technologies AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Delphi Technologies, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Panasonic, Aptiv, Verizon, Intel Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Kontron AG, ARM Limited, Fujitsu Limited, Microchip Technology Inc., Xilinx, STMicroelectronics, Sierra Wireless,, Zhuhai ENPOWER Electric Co., Intellias Ltd,, HYUNDAI MOBIS, Lear, Hitachi Astemo, Ltd., Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd., BorgWarner Inc.

For instance:

In October 2021, BorgWarner Inc. purchased Delphi Technologies. BorgWarner’s power electronic products, and electronic control unit will be strengthened as a result of the acquisition.

BorgWarner Inc. purchased Delphi Technologies. BorgWarner’s power electronic products, and electronic control unit will be strengthened as a result of the acquisition. In February 2021, Magna announced to launch of the 3D surround view with next-generation cameras and automotive electronic control units. Driver assistance technology is mainly installed in high-end models. Now, it will be available starting with the model year 2022 and expanding across multiple customers and vehicle platforms.

Magna announced to launch of the 3D surround view with next-generation cameras and automotive electronic control units. Driver assistance technology is mainly installed in high-end models. Now, it will be available starting with the model year 2022 and expanding across multiple customers and vehicle platforms. In January 2021, Panasonic, plans to integrate its latest advances in optics, volume optimization, and imaging technology with A.I. from its SPYDR domain controller. Further, this renders near-filed and far-field content for vehicle information, object and pedestrian detection, and mapping for a more seamless experience for the driver.

Key Segments

By Product Type:

Gasoline ECU

Diesel ECU

Natural Gas ECU

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Vehicle

By Sales Channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

