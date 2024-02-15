Global Power Tool Market Eyes US$ 64.5 Billion Valuation by 2033, Driven by Steady 6% CAGR | Future Market Insights Analysis

The global power tool market is forecasting a market size of US$ 36.04 billion in 2023, this sector anticipates a notable leap to a remarkable US$ 64.5 billion by 2033, buoyed by a compelling Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2033.

The momentum in the power tool market is attributed to several key factors, including technological advancements, industrial expansion, and the burgeoning popularity of do-it-yourself (DIY) activities. Cordless tools, in particular, have gained significant traction, benefiting from advancements in battery technology that enhance user mobility and convenience. An emerging trend is the increasing demand for eco-friendly tools, reflecting a growing environmental consciousness among consumers. Moreover, the integration of smart technologies has witnessed a notable uptick, not only enhancing tool performance but also enriching the overall user experience. These insights, as provided by Future Market Insights, offer a comprehensive understanding of the dynamics shaping the trajectory of this burgeoning market.

Versatile Utility across Industries: Power Tools in Production, Maintenance, and Beyond

Power tools have carved their niche across a spectrum of applications, serving as indispensable assets in diverse sectors like production and assembly lines, maintenance and repair tasks, packaging operations, and even do-it-yourself (DIY) endeavors. The allure of these tools lies in their seamless operation, efficient performance, and portability, all of which contribute to reduced time and labor requirements.

Key Projections and Insights:

By 2022, the global power tools market is forecasted to reach US$ 34 billion, signaling substantial growth in the industry.

FMI anticipates an exponential rise in demand for both electric and portable power tools, a trend expected to continue in the foreseeable future.

Industries such as automotive, construction, and aerospace are fueling the demand for power tools as they seek enhanced precision, efficiency, and productivity in their operations.

The automotive sector’s growing reliance on advanced manufacturing processes and the construction industry’s pursuit of enhanced productivity are driving the adoption of power tools.

Aerospace manufacturing, characterized by intricate components and stringent precision requirements, is also a notable contributor to the surge in power tool demand.

FMI’s analysis projects power tools’ market share to encompass approximately 7% to 8% of the global tooling industry, showcasing their significance in industrial operations.

Global Power tool Market Competitive Landscape:

The global power tools market is a highly competitive market owing to the presence large number of global and regional players operating in the market. Manufacturers are focusing on research and development for innovative improvements in their product portfolio, expansion in untapped markets coupled with developing their business via e-commerce platforms to gain a competitive edge.

Some of the leading companies operating in the market are:

Robert Bosch Power Tools GmbH

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Makita Corporation

Hilti Corporation

Atlas Copco AB

Techtronic Industries Company Limited

Snap-on Incorporated

Actuant Corporation

Husqvarna AB

Illinois Tool Works

Panasonic Corporation

Hitachi Corporation

Ingersoll Rand, Inc.

Enerpac Tool Group

Kyocera Corporation

Apex Tool Group

Ridgid Tools

Koki Holdings Co., Ltd.

Key Segments:

Product Type:

Drilling Tool

Fastening Tool

Heat Gun

Angle Grinder

Chain Saw

Orbital Sander

Jigsaw

Impact Wrench

Circular Saw

Technology:

Electric Corded Cordless

Pneumatic

Application:

Manufacturing Metal Fabrication Automotive Railways Aerospace Furniture Others

MRO Services Facility Management Automotive Aerospace Other Industrial

DIY

Construction

Sales Channel:

Online

Offline

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

