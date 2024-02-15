Frozen in Growth: Cryogenic Labels Market Set to Double to US$ 24 Billion by 2032 with 6% CAGR

The Cryogenic Labels market is witnessing substantial growth due to the rising demand for efficient identification and tracking of samples in various industries such as healthcare, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and research laboratories. These labels are specifically designed to withstand extremely low temperatures, making them ideal for labeling vials, tubes, and other containers stored in cryogenic conditions.

The market for cryogenic labels is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6% throughout the forecast period, from US$ 12.7 Bn in 2021 to US$ 24 Bn by 2032. As a result of escalating competition, the industry for cryogenic labels is predicted to exhibit encouraging growth possibilities during the forecast period. To meet the need for cryogenic labels and increase their accessibility to clients, new rivals are providing a range of choices at competitive prices.

Get a Report Sample Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-9941

Business Growth Drivers:

Increasing Demand in Biobanking and Healthcare: The growing need for cryogenic labels is driven by the expanding biobanking and healthcare sectors. Cryogenic labels play a crucial role in accurately identifying and tracking biological samples stored at extremely low temperatures, ensuring the integrity of the samples for research and medical purposes. Advancements in Cryopreservation Technologies: Ongoing advancements in cryopreservation technologies, particularly in fields like stem cell research and regenerative medicine, contribute to the demand for specialized cryogenic labels. As new techniques emerge, the labels must meet higher standards for durability, readability, and resistance to extreme temperatures. Rising Adoption in Pharmaceutical Research: The pharmaceutical industry’s increasing focus on research and development, including the storage of biological materials for drug discovery, creates a substantial market for cryogenic labels. These labels facilitate the efficient organization and retrieval of samples critical to pharmaceutical research activities. Stringent Regulatory Requirements: Strict regulations regarding sample tracking, labeling, and traceability in the life sciences industry drive the adoption of reliable cryogenic labels. Compliance with regulatory standards is essential for research institutions, biobanks, and pharmaceutical companies, boosting the demand for high-quality labeling solutions. Global Expansion of Biorepositories: The global expansion of biorepositories and biobanks, driven by the need for large-scale genomic and personalized medicine research, contributes significantly to the growth of the cryogenic labels market. As biorepositories multiply worldwide, the demand for efficient sample labeling solutions continues to rise.

Purchase Now to Access Segment-specific Information and uncover Key Trends, Drivers, and Challenges: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/9941

Industry Trends:

Integration of RFID Technology: The integration of Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) technology into cryogenic labels is a key trend. RFID-enabled labels enhance sample tracking, automate data capture, and improve overall efficiency in managing cryopreserved samples, addressing the need for advanced information systems. Development of Smart Labels: Smart labels with features such as temperature monitoring, data logging, and real-time tracking gain prominence. These labels offer enhanced visibility and control over the entire cold chain, ensuring the integrity of samples during storage and transportation. Focus on Sustainable Labeling Solutions: There is a growing trend towards environmentally sustainable labeling solutions in the cryogenic labels market. Manufacturers are exploring eco-friendly materials and labeling processes to align with the increasing awareness and demand for sustainable practices in the life sciences sector. Customization and Labeling Solutions for Unique Applications: As the cryogenic industry diversifies, there is a trend toward providing customized labeling solutions tailored to specific applications. Labels designed for unique cryogenic storage conditions and sample types become more prevalent, meeting the evolving needs of different research and industry segments. Collaborations and Partnerships: Collaboration among cryogenic label manufacturers, research institutions, and end-users is a notable trend. Partnerships aim to co-develop innovative labeling solutions, address specific industry challenges, and ensure that labels meet evolving requirements in cryopreservation and sample management.

Key players:

GA International Inc.

LVL technologies GmbH & Co. KG Nev’s Ink, Inc. Brady Corporation Diversified Biotech, Inc. Argos Technologies, Inc. Cryoguard Corporation Bel-Art Products, Inc. Biologix Group Ltd. Avantor Company

Request Report Methodology: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-9941

Key Segments for the Cryogenic Labels Industry:

By Adhesive Type:

Permanent

Removable

By Material Type:

Nylon

Polyester

By End-user:

Laboratory

Chemical

Healthcare

Electronics

Shipping

Other

By Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Russia)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa)

Author:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube