Lucintel Forecasts Foam Core Material Market to Reach $992.7 million by 2028

According to the recent study the foam core material market is projected to reach an estimated $992.7 million by 2028 from $550.6 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2022 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by foam core material performance benefit and growing demand of foam core material in end uses.

Browse 82 figures / charts and 25 tables in this 118 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in foam core material market by end use (wind energy, marine, construction, transportation and others), product type (PVC, PET, SAN and Others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

foam core material market

“Wind energy market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on end use, the foam core material market is segmented into wind energy, marine, construction, transportation and others. Lucintel forecasts that the wind energy market is expected to remain the largest segment due to increasing demand for use of lightweight material to manufacture aircrafts.

“Within the foam core material market, the PVC segment is expected to remain the largest product type”

Based on product type the PVC segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to majorly used in end use.

“Asia pacific will dominate the foam core material market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and Europe is anticipated to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to wide acceptance in various end uses owing to their high strength and low weight, which is driving the demand for core materials in various end use.

Major players of foam core material market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. DIAB, Gurit, 3A Composites, Armacell, SABIC, Solvay are among the major foam core material providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace.

