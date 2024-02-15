Lucintel Forecasts Fluoropolymer Film Market to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Feb-15 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the Fluoropolymer Film Market is projected to reach an estimated $3.3 billion by 2030 from $2.2 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand in the medical packaging industry and growth in the solar photovoltaic and construction industries.

Browse 116 figures / charts and 90 tables in this 190 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in fluoropolymer film market by product type (polytetrafluoroethylene [PTFE], polyvinylidine fluoride [PVDF], fluorinated ethylene propylene [FEP], polyvinyl fluoride [PVF], perfluoroalkoxy alkane [PFA], ethylene tetrafluoroethylene [ETFE], and others [ECTFE, PCTFE, and TVH]), end use industry (electrical and electronics, construction, packaging, transportation, industrial, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“PVDF films market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product type, the fluoropolymer film market is segmented into polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), polyvinylidine fluoride (PVDF), fluorinated ethylene propylene (FEP), polyvinyl fluoride (PVF), perfluoroalkoxy alkane (PFA), ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE), and others (ECTFE, PCTFE, and TVH). Lucintel forecasts that the PVDF films market is expected to remain the largest segment due to increasing demand in capacitors, photovoltaic modules, and lithium-ion batteries.

“Within the fluoropolymer film market, the electrical and electronics segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry the electrical and electronics segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to supported by rapid expansion of solar energy, growing demand for electrical appliances, and growth of the semiconductor industry. Transportation is expected to witness the highest growth due to growth in the automotive market.

“Asia pacific will dominate the fluoropolymer film market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market and experience the highest growth over the forecast period. The growth is supported by government policies for the use of solar power for rural electrification projects, a rise in the demand for electronic products, such as laptops, mobile phones, and high resolution television sets, and growth in the construction industry.

Major players of fluoropolymer film market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Daikin, Saint-Gobain, 3M, Chemours (DuPont), Arkema, Asahi Glass Corporation, Kureha Corporation, Honeywell Inc., SOLVAY Solexis S.P.A, DUNMORE Corporation are among the major fluoropolymer film providers.

