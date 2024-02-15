Lucintel Forecasts Filled Thermoplastics in the Asian Consumer Goods Market to Reach $8.4 billion by 2028

CITY, Country, 2024-Feb-15 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the filled thermoplastics in the Asian consumer goods market is projected to reach an estimated $8.4 billion by 2028 from $6.0 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing demand for consumer goods and increasing use of plastic components to reduce the part weight over traditional materials.

Browse 107 figures / charts and 101 tables in this 234 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in filled thermoplastics in the Asian consumer goods market by application (consumer appliances, electrical & electronics, power tools, and others), material type (mineral filled, and reinforced), and resin (polypropylene, polyamide, polybutylene terephthalate (PBT), polycarbonate, and others).

Download sample by clicking on filled thermoplastics in the Asian consumer goods market

“Electrical & electronics market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on application, the filled thermoplastics in the Asian consumer goods market is segmented into consumer appliances, electrical & electronics, power tools, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the electrical & electronics market is expected to remain the largest segment due to the increasing demand for lightweight plastic materials with higher thermal stability.

“Within the filled thermoplastics in the Asian consumer goods market, the mineral filled segment is expected to remain the largest material type”

Based on material type the mineral filled segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its wide application area.

Major players of filled thermoplastics in the Asian consumer goods market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. LyondellBasell, Borealis AG, TASNEE, SABIC, Dow Chemical, DuPont, DSM, BASF, LANXESS, Solvay S.A., Celanese Corporation, RTP Company, and Chisso are among the major filled thermoplastics in the Asian consumer goods providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1 972.636.5056