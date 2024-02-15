Lucintel Forecasts Composites in the Global Sporting Goods Market to Reach $1.2 billion by 2028

CITY, Country, 2024-Feb-15 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the composites in the global sporting goods market is projected to reach an estimated $1.2 billion by 2028 from $0.8 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing use of lightweight and high-performance materials in sports equipment.

Browse 110 figures / charts and 88 tables in this 183 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in composites in the global sporting goods market by application (skis and snow boards, bicycle parts, rackets, golf shafts and clubs, hockey sticks, fishing rods, and others), reinforcement (carbon fiber, glass fiber, and other), resin (epoxy, polyamide, and other), process (prepreg layup, infusion, filament winding, wet layup, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Golf shafts & clubs market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on application, the composites in the global sporting goods market is segmented into skis and snow boards, bicycle parts, rackets, golf shafts and clubs, hockey sticks, fishing rods, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the golf shafts & clubs market is expected to remain the largest segment due to composite shafts are more lightweight, allowing designers to increase the weight of the head of the club while keeping the total weight of the club low.

“Within the composites in the global sporting goods market, the carbon fiber segment is expected to remain the largest reinforcement type”

Based on reinforcement type the carbon fiber segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its increasing uses in various applications of sporting goods industry and several performance benefits, including lightweight and stiffness.

“Asia pacific will dominate the composites in the global sporting goods market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period because APAC became the home for leading composite component manufactures for sporting goods industry

Major players of composites in the global sporting goods market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Mitsubishi Rayon Corporation Limited, Toray Industries Inc., Toho Tenax, Hexcel Corporation, SGL Group, and Cytec Solvay Group are among the major composites in the global sporting goods providers.

