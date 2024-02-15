Lucintel Forecasts Composite Surface Film Market to Reach $319.6 million by 2028

CITY, Country, 2024-Feb-15 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the composite surface film market is projected to reach an estimated $319.6 million by 2028 from $216.4 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing penetration of composites in the key aircraft programs, rising demand for the high quality surface finish and aerodynamic surface with reduced paint preparation activities and increasing use of composites in automotive.

Browse 90 figures / charts and 65 tables in this 190 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in composite surface film market by end use (aerospace & defense, automotive, others), application (fuselage, wings, empennage, other aerospace components, automotive body panels, and others), function type (surface preparation and protection films, and surface films with LSP), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World) .

Download sample by clicking on composite surface film market

“Wings market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on application, the composite surface film market is segmented into fuselage, wings, empennage, other aerospace components, automotive body panels, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the wings market is expected to remain the largest segment due to increasing penetration of composites in the segment and higher penetration of composites in new airplane programs for light weight and fuel efficiency.

“Within the composite surface film market, the protection film segment is expected to remain the largest function type”

Based on function type the protection film segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its property of reduction in the post molding finishing processes, like pit filling and sanding, resulting in ease of painting procedures.

“North America will dominate the composite surface film market in near future”

North America is expected to remain the largest region over the forecast period due to aircraft delivery and increasing penetration of composites in the structural components of aircraft.

Major players of composite surface film market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Solvay S.A., 3M, Henkel, Hexcel, Axiom Materials, Park Electrochemical Corporation, Gurit, Toray Industries Inc. are among the major composite surface film providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1 972.636.5056