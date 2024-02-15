Lucintel Forecasts Battery Additive Market to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Feb-15 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the Battery Additive Market is projected to reach an estimated $3.1 billion by 2030 from $1.7 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicle and energy storage applications; and increasing usage of additives to increase storage stability, safety, and improve the performance of batteries.

Browse 107 figures / charts and 68 tables in this 205 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in battery additive market by type (conductive additive, porous additive, and nucleating additive), application (lead acid, li-ion, and others), material (carbon black, graphite, CNT, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Lead acid market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on application, the battery additive market is segmented into lead acid, li-ion, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the lead acid market is expected to remain the largest segment due to growing usage of lead-acid batteries in the automotive and industrial sectors.

“Within the battery additive market, the conductive additives segment is expected to remain the largest type”

Based on type the conductive additives segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the high usage of conductive additives for manufacturing of lead acid and lithium ion batteries for enhancement of conductivity.

“Asia pacific will dominate the battery additive market in near future”

Asia Pacific will remain the largest region by value and volume over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for portable devices and electric vehicles. Government regulations towards fuel emission and tax benefits and subsidies to promote electric vehicles will drive the demand for the lithium ion battery market.

Major players of battery additive market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Cabot Corporation, 3M, IMERYS, Orion Engineered Carbons, Hammond Group, SGL Carbon, Borregaard, HOPAX, PENOX, ALTANA are among the major battery additive providers.

