Lucintel Forecasts Balsa Core Material Market to Reach $520.8 million by 2028

CITY, Country, 2024-Feb-15 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the balsa core material market is projected to reach an estimated $520.8 million by 2028 from $269.2 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing use in production of boats, in transportation, wind turbines blades, and structural composite panels.

Browse 124 figures / charts and 98 tables in this 205 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in balsa core material market as end use industry (marine, wind energy, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Download sample by clicking on balsa core material market

“Wind energy market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on end use industry, the balsa core material market is segmented into marine, wind energy, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the wind energy market is expected to remain the largest segment due to increase in the diameter of rotors is driving the demand for balsa core materials in this industry and marine it is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing consumption of balsa core materials in hull bottoms, wales, decks, superstructures interior fittings, bulkheads and beams, transoms, portholes and covers.

“Asia pacific will dominate the balsa core material market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region over the forecast period due to rising demand from electronics and defense industries and due to the anticipated growth in the end user industries and increasing focus on high performance balsa core. Europe is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Major players of balsa core material market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. DIAB, Gurit, 3A Composites, Armacell and SABIC are among the major balsa core material providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1 972.636.5056