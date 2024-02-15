Lucintel Forecasts the Global Fillers in Food Market to Reach $910.8 million by 2028

CITY, Country, 2024-Feb-15 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global filler for food market looks promising with opportunities in the processed meat, seafood, dairy & bakery, food supplement, and beverage industries. The global filler for food market is expected to reach an estimated $910.8 million by 2028 from $680.3 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for processed food and growth in food supplements products.

Browse 107 figures / charts and 68 tables in this 205 -page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in filler for food market to 2030 by filler type (talc, calcium carbonate, cellulose, starch, flour, and others), application (processed meat and seafood, dairy and bakery, food supplements, and beverage and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that processed meat and seafood will remain the largest application due to increasing demand for poultry based products and rising disposable income.

Starch will remain the largest filler type and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for low fat dairy and bakery products.

APAC will remain the largest region by value and volume and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing per capita income and working population leading the demand for processed and packaged food products.

Imerys, Elementis, Rayonier Advanced Materials, Mineral Technologies, Omyam, Nippon Talc Co. Ltd, Huber Engineered Materials, Cargillare the major suppliers in the filler for food market.

