Lucintel Forecasts Video Game Market to Reach $229.3 billion by 2030

According to the recent study the Video Game Market is projected to reach an estimated $229.3 billion by 2030 from $168.0 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing growth of smartphones and easy availability of games on the internet.

Browse 111 figures / charts and 96 tables in this 202 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in video game market by device type (smartphone, tablet, PC, console, and others), genre (shooter, action, sports, role-playing, adventure, racing, strategy, and others), platform type (online and offline), gamer type (extreme and casual), age group(age 10-20, age 21-35, age 36-50, age 51-65), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Shooter game market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on gamer type, the video game market is segmented into shooter, action, sports, role-playing, adventure, racing, strategy, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the shooter game market is expected to remain the largest segment due to increasing interest towards action packed video games across all age groups.

“Within the video game market, the smartphone segment is expected to remain the largest device type”

Based on device type the smartphone segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing smartphone user in emerging nations.

“Asia pacific will dominate the video game market in near future”

Asia Pacific will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to significant improvement of broadband Internet in this region. Growing internet has enabled a steady rise in the online video game market, as it allow gamers to experience this well liked category of games with a high-speed internet connection.

Sony, Tencent, Microsoft, Netease, Activation Blizzard, Goggle, Electronic Arts, Nintendo, Bandai Namco are among the major video game providers.

