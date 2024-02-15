Lucintel Forecasts Polyimide Film Market to Reach $4.4 Billion by 2030

Posted on 2024-02-15 by in Marketing // 0 Comments

According to the recent study the Polyimide film market is projected to reach an estimated $4.4 billion by 2030 from $2.5 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand from end use industries such as electronics, automotive, and aerospace, and increasing penetration of polyimide film due to its excellent chemical, thermal, and physical properties over wide temperature range as compared to substitute films.

Browse 105 figures / charts and 88 tables in this 180 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in polyimide film market by application (flexible printed circuits, specialty fabricated products, pressure sensitive tape, wire and cable, and motor/generator), end use industry (electronics, automotive, aerospace, labeling, and other end use industries), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Flexible printed circuits market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on application, the polyimide film market is segmented into flexible printed circuits, specialty fabricated products, pressure sensitive tape, wire and cable, and motor/generator. Lucintel forecasts that the flexible printed circuits is expected to witness the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period due to high demand for rigid-flex PCBs from telecommunication industry, growth in connected device, and advancement in automotive electronics.

“Within the polyimide film market, the electronics segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry, the electronics segment is expected to witness the largest segment and witness the highest growth during the forecast supported by the growth in demand for consumer electronics devices, smart wearable, and growth in IoT and communication technology. The ability to provide lightweight package in electric insulation applications is also a contributing factor in the growth of polyimide film in electronics industry.

Download sample by clicking on Polyimide film market

“Asia Pacific will dominate the polyimide film market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period, because of growth in the demand for flexible and superior quality films in various applications of electronics, automotive, and aerospace sectors considering economic expansions in India and China.

Major players of polyimide film market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. PI Advanced Materials, DuPont, Kaneka Corporation, Toray Industries, and Ube Industries are among the major polyimide film providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:
Roy Almaguer
Lucintel
Dallas, Texas, USA
Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com
Tel. 972.636.5056

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2024 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution