Lucintel Forecasts Photoinitiator Market to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2028

According to the recent study the photoinitiator market is projected to reach an estimated $1.2 billion by 2028 from $1.0 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by its excellent properties like relative stability and range of light absorption.

Browse 98 figures / charts and 69 tables in this 163 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in photoinitiator market by application (paints, inks, and, adhesives), product type (free radical type and cationic type), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Paints market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on application, the photoinitiator market is segmented into paints, inks, and, adhesives. Lucintel forecasts that the paints market is expected to remain the largest segment due to its increasing demand for UV cured wood coatings, automotive coatings, and powder coatings. Inks is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand in printing, graphic arts, and LED ink curing.

“Within the photoinitiator market, the free radical type segment is expected to remain the largest product type”

Based on product type the free radical type segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increase in demand of photoinitiator in various applications such as medical devices, electronic devices, glass, and others.

“Asia pacific will dominate the photoinitiator market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for photoinitiators in electronic, packaging, and automotive industries as it improves the overall productivity by reducing cure time and low VOC emissions.

GM Resins, Arkema S.A, Tianjin Jiuri New Material Co. Ltd., Changzhou Tronly New Electronic Materials, and RAHN AG are among the major photoinitiator providers.

