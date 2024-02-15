Lucintel Forecasts Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market to Reach $22.6 Billion by 2028

According to the recent study the Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market is projected to reach an estimated $22.6 billion by 2028 from $15.4 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for consumer electronic products, growing demand for premium smartphones, and increasing production of electric vehicles.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in multilayer ceramic capacitor market by end use industry (computers, telecom, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial & others), class (class 1, class 2, and others), voltage (low voltage and high voltage), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Low voltage market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on voltage, the multilayer ceramic capacitor market is segmented into low voltage and high voltage. Lucintel forecasts that the low voltage market is expected to remain the largest segment due to their wide application area and growing demand in the consumer electronics market.

“Within the multilayer ceramic capacitor market, the automotive segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry the automotive segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in electric vehicles and increasing demand for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) in the automotive industry.

Download sample by clicking on Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market

“Asia pacific will dominate the multilayer ceramic capacitor market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume. It is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing electronic content in automotive and growth in consumer electronic devices & telecommunication products. Increasing use of electric vehicles due to growing environmental concerns and regulations is also expected to drive the demand for MLCC in this region.

Murata, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, TDK Corporation, Kyocera, Taiyo Yuden, Yageo Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology, Darfon Electronics, and Johanson Dielectrics are among the major multilayer ceramic capacitor providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056