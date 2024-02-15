Lucintel Forecasts Metal Surface Treatment Chemical Market to Reach $6.1 Billion by 2030

According to the recent study the Metal Surface Treatment Chemical Market is projected to reach an estimated $6.1 billion by 2030 from $4.7 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing automotive production and increasing residential and commercial infrastructure.

Browse 107 figures / charts and 68 tables in this 205 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in metal surface treatment chemical market by application (automotive, electrical and electronics, construction, packaging, aerospace, and other application), chemical type (cleaners, conversion coating, plating chemical, and other chemicals), product form (liquid and solid), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Conversion coating market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on chemical type, the metal surface treatment chemical market is segmented into cleaners, conversion coating, plating chemical, and other chemicals. Lucintel forecasts that the conversion coating market is expected to remain the largest segment due to their ability to provide improved corrosion resistance, wear resistance, adhesion, aesthetic appearance, and lubricative properties of metal surfaces.

“Within the metal surface treatment chemical market, the liquid segment is expected to remain the largest product form”

Based on product form the liquid segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

“Asia pacific will dominate the metal surface treatment chemical market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and North America will witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to improved corrosion protection and paint adhesion performance.

PPG, Henkel, Element Solutions, Nippon, Quaker Chemical, BASF SE, JCU Corporation, Oerlikon Group, Nihon Parkerizing, and Algol Chemical are among the major metal surface treatment chemical providers.

