Lucintel Forecasts the Global Magnesium Hydroxide Market to Reach $1.0 billion by 2028

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global magnesium hydroxide market looks promising with opportunities in industrial, municipal, and pharmaceutical industries. The global magnesium hydroxide market is expected to reach an estimated $1.0 billion by 2028 from $0.8 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing awareness towards environment friendly flame retardant additives and growing demand for magnesium hydroxide in the wastewater treatment, flue gas desulphurization, and pharmaceutical industries.

Browse 111 figures / charts and 108 tables in this 200 -page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in magnesium hydroxide market to 2028 by end use industry (industrial, municipal, pharmaceutical, and others), application (environmental protection, flame retardant, pharmaceutical ingredient, and others), purity level (90%-95% and 96%-100%), product form (slurry, powder, and others), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)

In this market, magnesium hydroxide is used various application, such as environmental protection, flame retardant, and pharmaceutical ingredient. On the basis of comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that magnesium hydroxide for environmental protection will remain the largest application due to growth in wastewater treatment and flue gas desulphurization. Lucintel predicts that magnesium hydroxide for flame retardant application will witness the highest growth due to increasing demand for halogen free flame retardant in polymer industry.

Within the magnesium hydroxide market, the industrial will remain the largest end use industry due to the increasing use magnesium hydroxide as an absorbent in flue gas desulphurization and acid neutralizer and pH adjustment for wastewater treatment applications.

Asia Pacific will remain the largest region by value and volume and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing consumption of magnesium hydroxide in environmental protection, flame retardant, and pharmaceutical industries.

Huber Engineered Materials, Israel Chemical Company, Nedmag B.V., Konoshima Chemical Co. Ltd., Ube Materials Industry, Martin Marietta Materials, Kyowa Chemical Industry Ltd., Xinyang Minerals Group, and Niknam Chemicals Private Limited are the major suppliers in the magnesium hydroxide market.

