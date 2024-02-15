Lucintel Forecasts Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) Market to Reach $9.6 billion by 2030

According to the recent study the Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) Market is projected to reach an estimated $9.6 billion by 2030 from $2.1 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 23.1% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing need for high bandwidth, low power consumption, highly scalable memories in various applications, growth in artificial intelligence, and miniaturization of electronic devices.

Browse 60 figures / charts and 62 tables in this 130 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in hybrid memory cube (HMC) and high bandwidth memory (HBM) market by memory type (hybrid memory cube and high bandwidth memory), application (graphics, high performance computing, networking, and data centers and others), device type (CPU, GPU, FPGA, APU, and ASIC and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“HBM (High Bandwidth Memory) market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on memory type, the hybrid memory cube (HMC) and high bandwidth memory (HBM) market is segmented into hybrid memory cube and high bandwidth memory. Lucintel forecasts that the HBM (High Bandwidth Memory) market is expected to remain the largest segment due to increasing demand for Advanced Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Central Processing Unit (CPU) in the high performance computing market.

“Asia pacific will dominate the hybrid memory cube (HMC) and high bandwidth memory (HBM) market in near future”

Asia Pacific will remain the largest region by value during the forecast period due to growth in the enterprise storage and consumer electronics sectors and increasing number of data centers and servers.

Micron Technology, Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix are the major suppliers in the HMC and HBM market.

