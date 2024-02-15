Lucintel Forecasts HVAC Insulation Market to Reach $9.1 Billion by 2030

According to the recent study the HVAC Insulation Market is projected to reach an estimated $9.1 billion by 2030 from $6.1 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growth in HVAC systems and stringency in government regulations to increase energy efficiency.

Browse 137 figures / charts and 105 tables in this 205 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in HVAC insulation market by material (fiberglass, plastic foam, stone wool, and others), component (ducts and pipes), end use (residential, healthcare and institutional, manufacturing and industrial, office, retail, and others), and region (North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW).

“Fiberglass market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on material, the HVAC insulation market is segmented into fiberglass, plastic foam, stone wool, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the fiberglass market is expected to remain the largest segment due to its easy availability and better flame retardant property.

“Within the HVAC insulation market, the residential segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry the residential segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing awareness of energy efficiency and growth in demand for HVAC systems.

“Asia pacific will dominate the HVAC insulation market in near future”

Asia Pacific is projected to remain the largest region, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in residential and commercial construction activities and increasing awareness of energy efficiency to reduce energy cost.

Kingspan, Saint-Gobain, Owens Corning, Johns Manville, Rockwool International, Armacell Engineered Foams, Knauf Insulation, Hira Industries, Arabian Fiberglass Insulation Co. Ltd., and Fletcher Insulation Pty Ltd. are among the major HVAC insulation providers.

