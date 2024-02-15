Lucintel Forecasts High-Density Interconnect (HDI) PCB Market to Reach $18.9 Billion by 2028

According to the recent study the High-Density Interconnect (HDI) PCB Market is projected to reach an estimated $18.9 billion by 2028 from $15.2 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growth in consumer electronics market, miniaturization of electronic devices, and increasing demand for high performance devices.

Browse 99 figures / charts and 76 tables in this 195 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in high-density interconnect (HDI) PCB market by technology end use industry (smartphones and tablets, computers, telecom/datacom, consumer electronics, automotive, and others), technology (4-6 layer, 8-10 layer, and 10+ layer), build-up layer count (1+n+1, 2+n+2, 3+n+3, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“4-6 layers market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on technology, the high-density interconnect (HDI) PCB market is segmented into 4-6 layer, 8-10 layer, and 10+ layer. Lucintel forecasts that the 4-6 layers market is expected to remain the largest segment due to increasing demand in smartphones and telecommunication equipment.

“Within the high-density interconnect (HDI) PCB market, the smartphones segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry the smartphones segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for high performance PCB and growing demand for more space in smartphones for larger batteries.

“Asia pacific will dominate the high-density interconnect (HDI) PCB market in near future”

Asia Pacific will remain the largest market, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing electronic content in automotive and growth in consumer electronic devices & telecommunication products.

TTM Technologies, Inc., Tripod Technology Corporation, AT&S, Kingboard Holdings Ltd., CCTC, DG Shengyi Electronics, Dynamic Electronics Co. Ltd., Gold Circuit Electronics, Olympic, DAP, Unimicron Technology Corp.,Compeq Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Ibiden Co., Ltd., Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited, Unitech, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, and Meiko Electronics Co. Ltd. are among the major high-density interconnect (HDI) PCB providers.

