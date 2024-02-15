Lucintel Forecasts the Global Germanium Market to Reach $191.0 billion by 2028

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global germanium market looks promising with opportunities in the solar industry. The global germanium market is expected to reach an estimated $191.0 billion by 2028 from $142.3 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are the growing demand of fiber in optics communication networks and the miniaturization of electronic components.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in germanium market to 2030 by application (catalyst, solar panels, consumer electronics, others), end use industry (electronics, aerospace, renewable energy, chemical, others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (ROW)

Lucintel forecasts that optical fibers will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

Within this market, consumer electronics and solar PV are the largest end use industries.

Asia-Pacific will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth of solar PV and consumer electronics industries.

Yunnan Chihong Zinc & Germanium Co., Ltd., Shaoguan Smelting Plant, and China Germanium Co., Ltd. are the major suppliers in the germanium market.

