Lucintel Forecasts Fire Rated Glass Market to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2030

According to the recent study the Fire Rated Glass Market is projected to reach an estimated $3.3 billion by 2030 from $2.6 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2024 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing construction activities in emerging countries, growing demand for passive fire protection systems, and stringent building safety regulations.

Browse 127 figures / charts and 109 tables in this 209 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in fire rated glass market by product type (laminated, ceramic, tempered, and wired), end use industry (building and construction, marine, and others), rating (up to 45 minutes and 60-180 minutes), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Building and construction market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on end use industry, the fire rated glass market is segmented into building and construction, marine, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the building and construction market is expected to remain the largest segment due to the stringency in national building codes for various countries.

“Within the fire rated glass market, the laminated segment is expected to remain the largest product type”

Based on product type the laminated segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its excellent fire rated properties, insulation property, durability, high strength, and aesthetic appearance.

“Europe will dominate the fire rated glass market in near future”

Europe is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume driven by strict governmental regulations for building safety

Asahi Glass Co. Ltd., Saint-Gobain, Schott AG, Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd., Pyroguard, Safti First, Promat International, Glass Dynamics, Fuso Glass India Pvt Ltd. are among the major fire rated glass providers.

