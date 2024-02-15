Lucintel Forecasts Expandable Graphite Market to Reach $595.1 Million by 2028

According to the recent study the Expandable Graphite Market is projected to reach an estimated $595.1 million by 2028 from $438.0 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by stringency in fire safety standards in the building and construction industry, growing demand for non- halogenated flame retardants, and growth in the consumer electronics market.

Browse 120 figures / charts and 123 tables in this 180 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in expandable graphite market by product form (flame retardants, graphite foil & sheets, sealing & gaskets, and others), end use industry (building & construction, consumer electronics, chemicals, and others), flake size (Jumbo, Medium & large, and Small & fine), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Flame retardant additives market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product form, the expandable graphite market is segmented into flame retardants, graphite foil & sheets, sealing & gaskets, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the flame retardant additives market is expected to remain the largest segment due to stringency in building codes towards the use of flame retardants.

“Within the expandable graphite market, the consumer electronics segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry the consumer electronics segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

“Asia pacific will dominate the expandable graphite market in near future”

APAC will remain the largest region, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the government initiatives in China to mandate the use of fire retardant building materials for not only new building construction but also building renovation. Also, the Chinese government’s ban on traditional brominated flame retardants will further demand for environmentally safe expandable graphite.

SGL Group, NeoGraf Solution, Yichang Xincheng Graphite Co. Ltd., HP Materials Solution Inc., Braide Graphite Group Co. Ltd., GEORG H. LUH GmbH, Shijiazhuang ADT Carbonic Material Factory, and Qingdao Black Dragon Graphite Co. Ltd. are among the major expandable graphite providers.

