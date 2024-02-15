Lucintel Forecasts EEPROM Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2030

According to the recent study the EEPROM Market is projected to reach an estimated $1.3 billion by 2030 from $1.1 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing demand for connected and wearable device, miniaturization of electronics devices, and demand for low power consuming and highly scalable memory systems.

Browse 107 figures / charts and 68 tables in this 205 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in EEPROM market by product (of ≥ 16 Kbit, 32 Kbit, 64 Kbit, 128 Kbit, 256 Kbit, 512 Kbit, 1 Mbit, and ≤ 2 Mbit), by end use industry (consumer electronics, communication, automotive, industrial, computer, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that ≥ 16 Kbit EEPROM will remain the largest market over the forecast period. The rising demands for high speed electronic devices and increasing proliferation of connected devices will increases the demand of ≥ 16 Kbit based electrically erasable programmable read only memory. Lucintel predicts that 64 Kbit EEPROM is expected to witness the highest growth due to the increasing need to lower power consumption with high bandwidth, and highly scalable memories.

Consumer electronics will remain the largest end use industry during the forecast period due to growing computing capabilities with AI in smartwatches, laptops, and smartphones, which require compatible memory solutions. The increasing demand for faster access and low power consumption memory devices have been the major factors contributing to the wide spread adoption of EEPROM, majorly in the consumer electronics, automotive, and healthcare sectors.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by rising adoption of wearable devices, migration of several microelectronics and smart electronics manufacturers in Asia Pacific region to lower the manufacturing cost.

Major players of EEPROM market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. STMicroelectronics, Microchip, Dialog Semiconductor, Giantec Semiconductor Corporation, ON Semiconductor, NXP, ROHM, ABLIC, Fudan Microelectronics Group, Renesas Electronics are among the major EEPROM providers.

