Lucintel Forecasts the Global Carbon Nanotube Market to Reach $2.1 billion by 2030.

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global carbon nanotube market looks promising with opportunities in the energy, electrical & electronics, transportation, construction, and others industries. The global carbon nanotube market is expected to reach an estimated $2.1 billion by 2028 from $0.9 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 15.7% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for lithium ion batteries, growth in consumer electronics, and increasing demand for materials which provide superior chemical and mechanical properties.

Browse 131 figures / charts and 123 tables in this 259 -page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in carbon nanotube market to 2028 by end use industry (energy, electrical & electronics, transportation, construction, and others), by structure (multi walled carbon nanotubes and single walled carbon nanotubes), by method (catalytic chemical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, others) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that MWCNTs will remain the largest segment and witness highest growth due to increasing demand for high thermal and electrical conductivity agents in lithium ion batteries.

Within this market, carbon nanotubes for the energy industry will remain the largest end use segment by value and volume; this segment is also expected to witness highest growth due to the increasing adoption in light weight battery materials, supercapacitors, photovoltaics, and fuel cells.

Asia Pacific will remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing semiconductor and electronic industry and large scale production of lithium ion batteries in this region.

Nanocyl, Nano-C/ Cnano Technology, Showa Denko, SUSN Sinotech, Arkema, Toray International, LG Chem, and OCSiAl are the major suppliers in the carbon nanotube market.

