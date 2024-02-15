Lucintel Forecasts Capacitor Market to Reach $68.3 billion by 2028

According to the recent study the Capacitor Market is projected to reach an estimated $68.3 billion by 2028 from $26.4 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 18.7% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for consumer electronics products, growing demand for premium smartphones, and increasing production of electric vehicles.

Browse 157 figures / charts and 132 tables in this 190 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in capacitor market by end use industry (telecom, computers, consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and others), voltage (low voltage and high voltage) capacitor type (ceramics, aluminum, tantalum, papers and plastics, and supercapacitors), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Ceramic capacitors market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on capacitor type, the capacitor market is segmented into ceramics, aluminum, tantalum, papers and plastics, and supercapacitors. Lucintel forecasts that the Ceramic capacitors market is expected to remain the largest segment due to increasing usage for multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCC) in smartphones and electric vehicles.

“Within the capacitor market, the telecom segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry the telecom segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for capacitors in tablets and smartphones.

“Asia pacific will dominate the capacitor market in near future”

Asia Pacific will remain the largest market by value and volume, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing electronic content in automotive and growth in consumer electronic devices & telecommunication products. Increasing usage of electric vehicles due to growing environmental concerns and regulations is also expected to drive the demand for capacitors in this region.

Major players of capacitor market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Maxwell Technologies, Inc., Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation, TDK Corporation, AVX Corporation, Kyocera Corporation, CAP XX Limited, Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd., Panasonic, Yageo Corporation, KEMET Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology, Darfon Electronics, Johanson are among the major capacitor providers.

