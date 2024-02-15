Lucintel Forecasts Canadian Residential Humidifier Market to Reach $0.2 Billion by 2030

According to the recent study the Canadian residential humidifier market is projected to reach an estimated $0.2 billion by 2030 from $0.1 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing adoption of humidifiers due to their effectiveness in improving respiratory and other health issues and increasing awareness to maintain healthy indoor environment.

Browse 42 figures / charts and 39 tables in this 101 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in Canadian residential humidifier market by product type (warm-mist, ultrasonic, cool-mist, and others), distribution channels (retail, wholesale, and online), and region (Central, Western, Atlantic, and Northern).

“Retail market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on distribution channel, the Canadian residential humidifier market is segmented into retail, wholesale, and online. Lucintel forecasts that the retail market is expected to remain the largest segment due to rising consumer preference for buying portable DIY appliances and discount offers along with ease to buy is driving the retail segment of the Canadian residential humidifier market.

“Within the Canadian residential humidifier market, the warm-mist segment is expected to remain the largest product type”

Based on product type the warm-mist segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing use of warm mist humidifiers to reduce dust and to treat colds and flus.

Download sample by clicking on Canadian residential humidifier market

Philips, Honeywell, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, GeneralAire, and Condair are among the major Canadian residential humidifier providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056