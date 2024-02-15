Lucintel Forecasts the Global Building Management System Market to Reach $27.4 billion by 2028

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global building management system market looks promising with opportunities in the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. The global building management system market is expected to reach an estimated $27.4 billion by 2030 from $13.2 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2023 to 2038. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for energy-efficient and eco-friendly buildings, growing integration of IoT, and simplified building operation and maintenance.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in building management system market to 2028 by software (facility management, security management, energy management, infrastructure management, and emergency management), service type (professional services and managed services), end use industry (residential, commercial, and industrial), and region (North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW).

Download sample by clicking on building management system market

Honeywell International Inc.; Johnson Controls International PLC; Schneider Electric SE; Siemens AG; United Technologies Corp.; ABB Ltd.; Azbil Corporation; Delta Controls; Larsen & Toubro Limited.; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation are the major suppliers in the building management system market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056