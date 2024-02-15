Crystal Oscillator Market Witnesses Surge: Expected to Reach US$ 5,992.3 Million by 2034 with a Striking 6.1% CAGR

The crystal oscillator market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 3,324.2 million in 2024, with a subsequent projected increase to US$ 5,992.3 million by 2034. This signifies an expected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.1% throughout the forecast period.

The demand for advanced electronic devices such as smartphones, wearables, and 5G networks has increased exponentially in recent years. This has led to a critical need for precise timing solutions, particularly in the form of crystal oscillators. Crystal oscillators provide stable and high-frequency timing solutions for 5G networks, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), in-car infotainment systems, industrial automation, and the Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

In addition to these sectors, the defense and aerospace industries rely on crystal oscillators in mission-critical applications such as navigation, radar, and communication systems. The telecommunications sector sustains demand for crystal oscillators due to the expansion of infrastructure.

Moreover, consumer preferences for feature-rich devices boost sales of crystal oscillators to ensure accurate timekeeping. To keep up with the growing demand, surface mount technology (SMT) has emerged as a preferred mounting scheme for crystal oscillators. SMT facilitates automated manufacturing, which enhances production efficiency and cost-effectiveness. The absence of holes in SMT improves PCB electrical performance by minimizing parasitic capacitance and inductance. This technology is favored in applications where space constraints, weight considerations, and automated assembly are crucial factors.

The BT cut crystal oscillator has gained prominence due to its superior temperature stability, making it ideal for applications requiring precise frequency performance across varying temperatures. Its popularity is further attributed to cost-effectiveness and ease of manufacturing without compromising performance. With ongoing research and development in crystal oscillator technology, further BT cut refinement may enhance performance and attractiveness to engineers and designers.

“The demand for crystal oscillators is expected to grow as various industries increasingly rely on electronic components to improve efficiency and functionality. The precise timing solutions offered by crystal oscillators are essential for the proper functioning of advanced electronic devices, making them an indispensable component of modern technology” – says Sudip Saha, Managing Director and Co-Founder at Future Market Insights.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The surface mount mounting scheme dominates the global crystal oscillator market with a 56.2% share in 2024.

The BT cut leads the crystal oscillator market, accounting for 25.2%% of the share in 2024.

The crystal oscillator market in Australia is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% through 2034.

The crystal oscillator market in China is predicted to rise at a 6.6% CAGR through 2034.

The crystal oscillator market in the United States has the potential to increase at a 2.9% CAGR through 2034.

The Japanese crystal oscillator market is predicted to rise by a 7.3% CAGR through 2034.

The crystal oscillator market in Germany is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% through 2034.

Competitive Landscape:

Companies in the crystal oscillator market focus on technological advancements, product diversification, market expansion, and collaborations to stay competitive and meet the evolving demands of various industries.

Seiko Epson Corporation and Nihon Dempa Kogyo Co. Ltd. are focusing on technological innovation and cutting-edge research and development to improve the precision and performance of crystal oscillators.

TXC Corporation and Kyocera Crystal Device Corporation are working on expanding their product line and exploring new markets to meet the demands of emerging technologies and industries.

Daishinku Corp. and Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. focus on developing advanced crystal cuts and miniaturization, offering superior frequency stability and compact solutions for space-constrained applications.

Key Companies in the Market:

Crystal Oscillator Market Segmentation:

By Mounting Scheme:

Surface Mount

Through-Hole

By Crystal Cut:

AT Cut

BT Cut

SC Cut

Others

By General Circuitry:

Simple Packaged Crystal Oscillator (SPXO)

Temperature-Compensated Crystal Oscillator (TCXO)

Voltage-Controlled Crystal Oscillator (VCXO)

Frequency-Controlled Crystal Oscillator (FCXO)

Oven-Controlled Crystal Oscillator (OCXO)

Others

By Application:

Telecom & Networking

Consumer Electronics

Military & Aerospace

Research & Measurement

Industrial

Automotive

Medical

By Region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America