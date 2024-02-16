Bonded Abrasives: A Market with Huge Potential and Growth Opportunities

The global bonded abrasives market is anticipated to augment at an impressive CAGR of 5% throughout the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. The global market is expected to surge due to the increasing usage of bonded abrasive materials which is rapidly growing in the building industry comprising residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects.

An abrasive is a type of material that when rubbed against a surface, tends to produce the desired surface’s finish and shape. Abrasives are usually such types of minerals that are often available in a huge range of shapes, sizes, and types. The abrasives material or the abrasives products are known to find various applications in various industries such as electrical & electronics, machinery, metal fabrication, and transportation among others.

The bonded abrasives are usually utilized to clean, grind, scour, abrade, or remove the solid material usually by using impact or by rubbing action. Abrasives are mainly classified as bonded abrasives, steel abrasives, coated abrasives, rubber bonded abrasive wheels, loose abrasives grain, resin grinding wheel, and raw super abrasives, among other classifications.

Key Takeaways

The rising demands for advanced technology-based pieces of machinery are anticipated to bolster the demand for bonded abrasives market over the projection period. In addition to that, the growing automobile industry is expected to fuel the overall growth of the bonded abrasives market globally.

Resin grinding wheels are known to be widely utilized in giving the required surface finish along with the desired design to automobiles. In addition to that, bonded abrasives can either be natural or synthetic abrasive grains that are usually known to get bonded into a solid form. Furthermore, bonded abrasives are usually made of abrasive grains that are closely sized and molded or pressed to produce a wide variety of products.

Resin-bonded grinding wheels usually come in the shape of a wheel. The product range of the resin-bonded grinding wheels also comprises the snagging wheel, mounted wheel, grinding and the cut-off wheel, cones, and plugs.

Resin grinding wheels are primarily utilized for precision grinding, cutting, rough grinding, lapping, sharpening and light grinding among others. In addition to that, the increasing utilization of vitrified bonded grinding wheels for de-scaling and dust removal will upkeep the overall growth of the bonded abrasives market.

The rubber-bonded abrasive wheel helps in the superfinishing of the machine shaft to achieve the required roughness. The resin grinding wheels are used in providing a smooth finish to the various tools and the pieces of machinery that are manufactured.

The rubber-bonded abrasive wheel is utilized in the polishing as well as deburring of the boreholes on the machine blocks. Regular maintenance of the workshops further boosts the overall demand for the bonded abrasives market.

Vitrified bonded grinding wheels are also widely utilized in the medical sector. Vitrified bonded grinding wheels are used to sharpen dental tools.

The bonded abrasives are also utilized for smoothening the edges of the dental tools such that it is extremely convenient for doctors to use the dental tools on patients. The bonded abrasives market segment accounts for the largest share of the global abrasives market.

Competitive Landscape

The dominant players in the global bonded abrasives market are focusing on diversifying their end-use abilities by concentrating on research and development activities. In addition to that, key market players are meticulously working towards mergers and acquisitions to cater to the diverse customer base. Furthermore, technological advancements are making it possible for dominant companies in the global landscape to diversify the application of bonded abrasives which can lead to higher sales over the forecast period.

Key Players

3M

Marrose Abrasives

Saint-Gobain

SAK ABRASIVES LIMITED

Carborundum Universal Limited

More Insights into the Bonded Abrasives Market

The Asia Pacific region comprises the largest construction market, followed by India, China, and several Southeast Asian countries. Housing for All by 2022, a program announced by the Indian government, is likely to have a substantial influence on the residential building bonded abrasives market in India throughout the forecast period.

North American region is anticipated to be the largest shareholder in the bonded abrasives market. The growing demand especially in the U.S. is expected to boost the growth of the global bonded abrasives market.

