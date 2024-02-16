Breaking News: Forecasting the Filtration Membrane Industry 2023-2030

Filtration Membrane Industry | Forecast 2030

Filtration Membrane Industry Data Book – Spiral Membranes, Pleated Membranes and Hollow Fiber Membranes Market

The economic value generated by the filtration membrane industry was estimated at approximately USD 20.84 billion in 2022. This economic output is an amalgamation of businesses that are involved in the manufacturing of filtration membranes distribution & supply, and application of filtration membranes.

Rising awareness about the importance of clean water, coupled with environmental restrictions on untreated wastewater discharge, is expected to fuel the demand for filtration membrane globally. Moreover, the growing use of filtration membranes in the pharmaceutical, medical, and food and beverage processing industries for efficient separation is further expected to fuel market growth.

Filtration Membrane Industry Data Book Coverage Snapshot

Markets Covered

Filtration Membrane Industry USD 20,849.3 million in 2022 8.5% CAGR (2023-2030)

Spiral Membranes Market Size USD 7,659.5 million in 2022 12.1% CAGR (2023-2030)

Pleated Membranes Market Size USD 12,313.5 million in 2022 5.1% CAGR (2023-2030)

Hollow Fiber Membranes Market Size USD 876.1 million in 2022 15.1% CAGR (2023-2030)

Spiral Membranes Market Growth & Trends

The global spiral membranes market size is expected to reach USD 13.3 billion by 2027 registering a CAGR of 10.9%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising demand for spiral membranes in wastewater treatment application is likely to boost the market growth over the forecast period. Growing environmental restrictions on the discharge of untreated wastewater from the municipal and industrial sources have resulted in the growth of the global market for spiral membranes over the past few years.

The growing adoption of reverse osmosis technology has also contributed to the market development. The market is influenced by several regulatory and technology trends, which play a critical role in driving industry growth. Rising demand due to the scarcity of quality drinking water is anticipated to benefit the industry growth. In addition, the growing population has accelerated the depletion of water resources coupled with the contamination of ground and surface water bodies, which has encouraged the adoption of water treatment processes.

Pleated Filters Market Growth & Trends

The global pleated filters market size is expected to reach USD 16.95 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing demand for air filtration across the manufacturing industries is anticipated to propel the pleated filters market growth over the forecast period.

The factors such as growing environmental concerns and stringent regulatory framework have resulted in companies investing heavily in air filtration techniques and processes. In addition, the strict regulations and policies that govern the water treatment for both domestic and industrial waste-water is expected to promote the demand for pleated filters.

Buyers are expected to have low to medium bargaining power on account of use of pleated filters across a number of end-user industries. In addition, superior performance of the pleated filters is expected to attract the buyers towards the use of the product in comparison to the conventionally used filtration systems which is expected to benefit growth

Hollow Fiber Filtration Market Growth & Trends

The global hollow fiber filtration market size is expected to reach USD 1.76 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 14.4% from 2024 to 2030. The rising demand for bioprocessing products, the availability of skilled professionals, and expanding growth opportunities in the biopharma sector are among the key factors expected to propel market revenue growth during the forecast period.

The rising prevalence of infectious diseases, combined with lower bio-manufacturing costs, has rekindled interest in the creation of single-use hollow fiber technologies that can be readily adaptable to continuous processing and to provide treatment for diseases such as cancer and the common flu. For instance, cancer.org estimates that there are 609,360 cancer deaths and 1.9 million new cases of cancer in the U.S. in 2022.

Competitive Insights

The global filtration membrane market is highly competitive, as it has a significant presence of local and international companies with prominent brand values. Some of the major players include DuPont; 3M; Donaldson Company, Inc.; TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.; and Pall Corporation. These companies are focusing on forward integration by offering products directly to end-users across different industry verticals.

