North America Engineering Service Outsourcing Industry Witnesses Remarkable Growth

As per the latest analysis, the North America engineering service outsourcing industry revenue is projected to grow from US$ 410.4 billion in 2023 to US$ 1,940.5 billion by 2033. Overall demand for engineering service outsourcing in the region will likely surge at 16.8% CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Multiple factors are expected to drive the growth of the North America engineering outsourcing industry during the assessment period. One such factor is the rising need to shorten the product life cycles and cut down overall costs.

Today, industries like automotive and electronics are constantly looking to reduce product development costs and improve productivity to stay ahead in the competitive world. This is expected to drive demand for engineering service outsourcing, especially across North America.

The ongoing desire for cost reduction and the growing need for quick delivery of products and services both contribute to the industry’s rise. Outsourcing engineering services to countries with lower labor costs allows businesses to reduce operational expenses. It also provides industries access to diverse and skilled global talent.

The trend of outsourcing engineering services is on the rise, particularly in offshore locations such as North America, which supports cost-cutting initiatives. Improved efficiency and process improvements are also supporting industry expansion.

The growing focus of businesses on core competencies is another prominent factor fueling demand in North America. Similarly, the growing adoption of digital technologies like cloud computing, AI, and IoT will benefit the target industry.

“The North America Engineering Service Outsourcing Industry, A robust and evolving landscape characterized by innovative solutions, technological advancements, and a burgeoning demand for outsourced engineering services. The findings underscore the region’s pivotal role in the global market, showcasing a dynamic ecosystem poised for sustained growth and strategic collaborations.” – says Sudip Saha, Managing Director and Co-Founder at Future Market Insights.

Key Takeaways from the Report:

The North America engineering service outsourcing industry value is set to total US$ 1,940.5 billion in 2033.

Based on industry, the discrete industries segment is projected to thrive at 1% CAGR.

By service type, the designing services segment is expected to grow at a 7% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

Based on location, the on-shore category accounted for a value share of 2% in 2023.

Total revenue in the United States is anticipated to reach US$ 1,587.54 billion in 2033.

Canada is expected to register a CAGR of 9% between 2023 and 2033.

Who is Winning?

The engineering service outsourcing industry in North America is highly competitive, with a significant number of players competing for share. Leading players across North America include HCL Technologies, Tata Elxsi, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Tech Mahindra Limited, Infosys Limited, and Wipro Limited.

These companies offer different engineering outsourcing services such as innovation and digital transformation, product design and development, etc. The dynamic needs of the consumer necessitate faster new product development cycles with improved user experiences.

Engineers will likely incorporate digital technologies more comprehensively into the design and transform disparate activities into whole commercial models. Several players are also showing interest in adopting strategies like acquisitions and partnerships to boost their revenue.

Recent Development:

In 2021, Global Logic Inc., a leading United States-based digital engineering services company, was acquired by Hitachi.

Leading Key Players:

Wipro Limited

HCL Technologies Ltd. (HCL Enterprises)

Capgemini SE

Infosys Limited

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Tech Mahindra Limited

Tata Elxsi Limited

Entelect Software (Pty) Ltd.

AKKA Technologies SE

Segmentation of the North America Engineering Service Outsourcing Industry

By Location:

On shore

Off shore

By Service Type:

Outsourced Technical Services

Designing Services

Prototyping Services

System Integration Services

Testing Services

Other Services

By Industry:

Process Industries Food & Beverages Chemicals Pharmaceuticals Oil & Gas Metals Paper & Pulp Others

Discrete Industries Automotive Semiconductors & Electronics Aerospace & Defense Medical Devices Others



By Country:

United States

Canada

