Premium A2P And P2A Messaging Market to Skyrocket at 5% CAGR, Exceeding US$ 1,17,695 Million by 2029

The premium A2P and P2A messaging market exhibited substantial growth in 2021, with a valuation of approximately US$ 79,601.0 Million. This impressive figure is expected to soar even higher in the coming years, as the market is projected to expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 5%. By the year 2029, industry experts anticipate that the premium A2P and P2A messaging market will achieve a staggering valuation of US$ 1,17,695 Million.

This remarkable growth trajectory underscores the increasing importance of premium messaging services in the global communication landscape, reflecting the demand for secure and reliable communication channels for businesses and organizations worldwide.

Key Takeaways from the Premium A2P and P2A Messaging Market Report:

Authentication service applications are witnessing high demand owing to the increased sharing of personal data across the internet.

E-commerce and retail sector applications are anticipated to witness high growth, aided by tech-savvy consumers, and internet and smartphone penetration.

Asia Pacific is a fast-growing premium A2P and P2A messaging market, owing to the widespread adoption of services, particularly in Australia and China.

Premium A2P and P2A Messaging Market – Driving Factors:

Rapid growth of global population coupled with high penetration of smartphone devices are key growth factors

Frequent innovations in the mobile transactions sector are a key contributor to market developments.

The security and scalability of cloud API services are expected to generate major growth opportunities.

Premium A2P and P2A Messaging Market – Leading Constraints:

Changes in government regulations governing communication and telecom industries are restricting market growth.

The high complexity of conventional telecom infrastructure and issues of gray routing hinder market growth.

Expected Impact on the Market by Coronavirus Outbreak:

The coronavirus crisis has pushed corporate entities, entertainment businesses, and government and education sectors to move operations to online channels. Further, the growing popularity of cloud-based systems during the crisis period will generate remunerative opportunities for market players. Potential applications in BFSI, entertainment, and electronics will aid in the generation of major revenue streams even during a pandemic.

Leading Key Players:



Tata Communications Ltd

Nexmo (Vonage Holdings)

Syniverse

AT&T

CLX Communications (Sinch AB)

TWILIO INC.

Mahindra Comviva

SAP SE

Enghouse Networks

Vodafone

OpenMarket (Amdocs)

Mavenir

Infobip

mGage

Link Mobility

Messagebird

Messente

Route Mobile

GMS

Interop tech

Openmind Networks

Tyntec

Tecomsa-LTD

MSG91

More on the Report:

FMI provides in-depth insights into the premium A2P and P2A messaging market. The market is segmented in terms of application (inquiry and search-related services, customer relationship management services, authentication services, promotion and marketing services, notification and alerts, voting and entertainment, pushed content, interactive messages, and others), traffic (national and international), tools (cloud API messaging platforms, and traditional and managed messaging services) and end-user (BFSI, IT & telecom, media & entertainment, travel & transport, retail & e-commerce, healthcare, government, utilities & logistics, and others) across eight key regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, GCC countries, and Middle East and Africa)

Premium A2P and P2A Messaging Market Segmentation:

By Application:

Inquiry and Search Related Services

Customer Relationship Management Services

Authentication Services

Promotional and Marketing Services

Notifications and Alerts

Voting and Entertainment

Pushed Content Services

Interactive Messages

Others

By Traffic:

National

International

By Tools:

Cloud API Messaging Platforms

Traditional and Managed Messaging Services

By End User:

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Media and Entertainment (including Gaming)

Travel and Transportation

Retail and e-Commerce

Healthcare

Government

Utilities and Logistics

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

