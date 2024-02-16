Premium A2P And P2A Messaging Market to Skyrocket at 5% CAGR, Exceeding US$ 1,17,695 Million by 2029

Posted on 2024-02-16 by in Technology // 0 Comments

The premium A2P and P2A messaging market exhibited substantial growth in 2021, with a valuation of approximately US$ 79,601.0 Million. This impressive figure is expected to soar even higher in the coming years, as the market is projected to expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 5%. By the year 2029, industry experts anticipate that the premium A2P and P2A messaging market will achieve a staggering valuation of US$ 1,17,695 Million.

This remarkable growth trajectory underscores the increasing importance of premium messaging services in the global communication landscape, reflecting the demand for secure and reliable communication channels for businesses and organizations worldwide.

Request for a Sample of this Research Report
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2776

Key Takeaways from the Premium A2P and P2A Messaging Market Report:

  • Authentication service applications are witnessing high demand owing to the increased sharing of personal data across the internet.
  • E-commerce and retail sector applications are anticipated to witness high growth, aided by tech-savvy consumers, and internet and smartphone penetration.
  • Asia Pacific is a fast-growing premium A2P and P2A messaging market, owing to the widespread adoption of services, particularly in Australia and China.

Premium A2P and P2A Messaging Market – Driving Factors:

  • Rapid growth of global population coupled with high penetration of smartphone devices are key growth factors
  • Frequent innovations in the mobile transactions sector are a key contributor to market developments.
  • The security and scalability of cloud API services are expected to generate major growth opportunities.

Premium A2P and P2A Messaging Market – Leading Constraints:

  • Changes in government regulations governing communication and telecom industries are restricting market growth.
  • The high complexity of conventional telecom infrastructure and issues of gray routing hinder market growth.

Expected Impact on the Market by Coronavirus Outbreak:

The coronavirus crisis has pushed corporate entities, entertainment businesses, and government and education sectors to move operations to online channels. Further, the growing popularity of cloud-based systems during the crisis period will generate remunerative opportunities for market players. Potential applications in BFSI, entertainment, and electronics will aid in the generation of major revenue streams even during a pandemic.

Leading Key Players:

  • Tata Communications Ltd
  • Nexmo (Vonage Holdings)
  • Syniverse
  • AT&T
  • CLX Communications (Sinch AB)
  • TWILIO INC.
  • Mahindra Comviva
  • SAP SE
  • Enghouse Networks
  • Vodafone
  • OpenMarket (Amdocs)
  • Mavenir
  • Infobip
  • mGage
  • Link Mobility
  • Messagebird
  • Messente
  • Route Mobile
  • GMS
  • Interop tech
  • Openmind Networks
  • Tyntec
  • Tecomsa-LTD
  • MSG91

Seize the Opportunity: Buy Now for a Thorough Report
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/2776

More on the Report:
FMI provides in-depth insights into the premium A2P and P2A messaging market. The market is segmented in terms of application (inquiry and search-related services, customer relationship management services, authentication services, promotion and marketing services, notification and alerts, voting and entertainment, pushed content, interactive messages, and others), traffic (national and international), tools (cloud API messaging platforms, and traditional and managed messaging services) and end-user (BFSI, IT & telecom, media & entertainment, travel & transport, retail & e-commerce, healthcare, government, utilities & logistics, and others) across eight key regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, GCC countries, and Middle East and Africa)

Premium A2P and P2A Messaging Market Segmentation:

By Application:

  • Inquiry and Search Related Services
  • Customer Relationship Management Services
  • Authentication Services
  • Promotional and Marketing Services
  • Notifications and Alerts
  • Voting and Entertainment
  • Pushed Content Services
  • Interactive Messages
  • Others

By Traffic:

  • National
  • International

By Tools:

  • Cloud API Messaging Platforms
  • Traditional and Managed Messaging Services

By End User:

  • BFSI
  • IT and Telecom
  • Media and Entertainment (including Gaming)
  • Travel and Transportation
  • Retail and e-Commerce
  • Healthcare
  • Government
  • Utilities and Logistics
  • Others

By Region:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Western Europe
  • Eastern Europe
  • Asia Pacific Excluding Japan
  • Japan
  • Middle East & Africa
  • GCC Countries

About Future Market Insights (FMI):

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:        

Nandini Singh Sawlani   

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2024 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution