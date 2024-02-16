Compressed Air Filtration and Dryer System Market Projected to Hit US$ 5.69 Billion by 2033

CITY, Country, 2024-Feb-16 — /EPR

During the forecast period, it is anticipated that the market for Compressed Air Dryers and air Compressor Filter systems will grow at an average CAGR of 5.7%. The market is predicted to generate US$ 5.69 billion in sales in 2023 and reach US$ 9.91 billion in value by 2033.

Compressed air solutions, which are increasingly being used to improve production, are in high demand in the food and beverage industry. Compressed air dryers protect equipment from hazardous and corrosive environments.

Compressed air dryers have grown in popularity in recent years as a result of their numerous applications in a variety of industries, including healthcare and medicine. In recent years, producers have increased their manufacturing capacity using refrigeration systems to meet expanding demand.

The compressed air filtration and dryer system market’s progress is aided by the strong forecast of the automotive, healthcare, and food and beverage sectors. In all sectors, compressed air production is one of the costliest auxiliary functions. The most important components of compressed air systems are compressed air filters and dryers. These systems are extremely sensitive to their surroundings.

Key Takeaways From the Compressed Air Filtration and Dryer System Market Study:

Demand from China is expected to boost revenue in the Asia Pacific compressed air treatment equipment market, which is expected to increase at a rate of over 6% through 2027.

Because compressed air is required in a wide range of industrial applications, China’s global leadership in automobile and industrial production is having a significant impact on the whole market.

The compressed air filtration and dryer system market size in the healthcare industry is expected to exceed USD 1 billion by 2020. The market demand is being fueled by the increasing use of compressed air treatment systems in the medical compressed air sector.

The prevalence of humidity and other impurities in the process air is expected to drive a 4.5 percent CAGR in-process air from 2021 to 2027, which could have severe implications for plants.

Due to its widespread use to remove or reduce the amount of water from compressed air, compressed air dryers are expected to account for roughly 35 percent of the compressed air filtration and dryer system market share in 2027.

Key Players From the Market Study:

· Atlas Copco

· Ingersoll Rand

· Parker-Hannigan

· Pentair

· Donaldson Company

· Boge Kompressoren

· Kaeser Kompressoren

· Sullair

· Spx Flow

· Sullivan-Palatek

Key Segments

By Product Type:

Compressed Air Dryers Refrigeration Dryers Desiccant or Adsorption Dryers Deliquescent Dryers Membrane Dryers

Compressed Air Filters Particulate Filters Coalescing Filters Compressed Intake Filters Activated Carbon filters



By Industry:

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Food & Beverages

Electronics

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

