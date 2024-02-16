Liquid Packaging Board Market Anticipated US$ 13,021.0 Million by 2032

Liquid packaging board, also known as liquid packaging carton board or liquid packaging paperboard, is a specialized type of paperboard designed for the manufacturing of cartons used for packaging liquid products such as milk, juices, and other beverages. It is commonly composed of multiple layers of paperboard combined with barrier materials to provide protection against moisture, oxygen, and other external factors that could compromise the quality and safety of the liquid contents.

The global demand for Liquid Packaging Board Market is poised for remarkable growth, with a projected value of US$ 9,230.8 Million in 2022, expected to surge at a compelling CAGR of 3.5%, ultimately reaching a valuation of US$ 13,021.0 Million by 2032. This growth trajectory is predominantly ascribed to the burgeoning field of nano-food packaging.

Recent observations within the global food and beverage industry underscore an escalating appetite for dairy products, juices, and dilutable beverages. This consistent upswing in demand constitutes a pivotal driving force behind the surge in the global liquid packaging sector. Notably, liquid packaging predominantly relies on the utilization of liquid packaging paperboard (LPB), also known as liquid paperboard, as its primary raw material.

Role of Start-ups

The Liquid Packaging Board Market is marked by the presence of several key players, including Asepto, Impakt Packaging, Kalpataru Papers, Munot Plastics, Evergreen Packaging, Flowback Paper Packaging, Quick Pouch, ATecnipac, among others. These industry leaders collaborate to deliver top-notch liquid packaging board solutions, contributing to the global landscape. Concurrently, the market also witnesses the emergence of various startups worldwide, entering the Liquid Packaging Board Market to meet the evolving demands of this sector.

In April 2022, UFlex Limited, a prominent player in flexible packaging materials and polymer science, took a noteworthy step towards sustainability by establishing India’s inaugural U-shaped paper straw manufacturing line. This initiative is part of UFlex’s commitment to its aseptic liquid packaging business and involves the installation of the manufacturing line at its existing plant in Sanand, Gujarat. Equipped with fully automated Dutch technology, the paper straw manufacturing line is expected to have an annual production capacity of approximately 2.4 billion straws.

Drivers:

Environmental Concerns: Increasing environmental consciousness and demand for sustainable packaging options have led to the adoption of liquid packaging board, as it is often considered more eco-friendly compared to alternatives like plastic. Growing Beverage Industry: The expanding global beverage industry, particularly the demand for non-alcoholic beverages like juice, milk, and other liquid products, is a significant driver for liquid packaging board. The rise in consumption of packaged beverages drives the demand for liquid packaging solutions. Consumer Preferences: Changing consumer preferences and lifestyles, with an inclination towards on-the-go and single-serving packaging, contribute to the growth of the liquid packaging board market. Innovation and Customization: The versatility and adaptability of liquid packaging boards for various shapes, sizes, and printing options enable product differentiation and branding opportunities, which is a driving factor for the market.

Key Players:

Evergreen Packaging LLC, BillerudKorsnäs, Clearwater Paper Corporation, ELOPAK, International Paper, Mondi, Visy, Smurfit Kappa, BOBST, Stora Enso, Gapack, Klabin S.A., Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG, NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD., Prom-Pack LLC, Weyerhaeuser Company, Roxcel Trading GmbH and SIG Combibloc Group Ltd. among others.

Key Segmentation

Liquid Packaging Board Market By Packaging Type:

Flexible Liquid Packaging Board Sachets Films Pouches

Rigid Liquid Packaging Board Bottles Paperboard Drums Cans Containers



Liquid Packaging Board Market By Raw Material:

Paper

Plastics PP PET PE

Glass

Metal

Liquid Packaging Board Market By Technique:

Modified Atmosphere Packaging

Aseptic Packaging

Intelligent Packaging

Vacuum Packaging

Liquid Packaging Board Market By End-Use:

Personal Care

Food & Beverage

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Petrochemicals

Household Care

Liquid Packaging Board Market By Region:

North AmericaLiquid Packaging Board Market

Latin AmericaLiquid Packaging Board Market

Western EuropeLiquid Packaging Board Market

Eastern EuropeLiquid Packaging Board Market

APEJLiquid Packaging Board Market

JapanLiquid Packaging Board Market

Middle East & AfricaLiquid Packaging Board Market

