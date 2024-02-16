Corrugated Fiberboard Market Forecast: Opportunities and Challenges

Corrugated fiberboard, commonly known as corrugated cardboard, is a versatile and widely used packaging material composed of three layers: an inner fluted layer sandwiched between two outer liner layers. This construction provides strength, durability, and cushioning properties, making corrugated fiberboard suitable for various packaging applications across industries.

The corrugated fiberboard market is set for significant expansion between 2023 and 2033, with a forecasted average Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. In 2023, the market is expected to commence at a valuation of US$ 105.9 billion, and by the year 2033, it is projected to claim a substantial market share of US$ 187.9 billion. This growth trajectory signifies a robust market demand for corrugated fiberboard products and their diverse applications in various industries worldwide.

Corrugated fiberboard is non-toxic and 100% reusable. It is lightweight and has excellent shock-absorbing capacity. The corrugated fiberboard sheet is made up of paper. Due to such benefits, fiberboard carton packaging is estimated to gain traction in the global market.

Market Trends

Corrugated fiberboard stands out as an eco-friendly champion in the realm of packaging materials. Renowned for its exceptional recyclability and sustainability, corrugated fiberboard is a renewable resource that contributes significantly to environmental conservation efforts. This versatile material can be repurposed in various ways and effortlessly broken down for recycling. Impressively, it can undergo recycling processes up to 25 times, making it a true recycling champion, all while being capable of natural decomposition.

As a testament to its commitment to sustainability, numerous manufacturers are embracing corrugated fiberboard as a key component of their packaging solutions. By doing so, they not only reduce their carbon footprint but also actively promote a greener and more environmentally responsible future.

Market Drivers:

Sustainability: Corrugated fiberboard is considered an environmentally friendly packaging material, and the global emphasis on sustainability is driving its use in various applications. E-commerce Boom: The growth of e-commerce and online shopping has significantly increased the demand for corrugated fiberboard packaging for shipping and protection of goods. Economic Growth: A rise in economic activity, industrialization, and trade leads to increased demand for corrugated fiberboard in packaging and logistics. Customization and Design: Advances in printing and design technologies allow for attractive and customized corrugated packaging solutions, boosting market growth.

Key Market Players:

Georgia-Pacific

W.E. Roberts

Stora Enso

Nuttall Packaging

Oji Holdings Corporation

Corrugated Packaging Alliance

Fencor Packaging Group Limited

Durham Box

ABBE CORRUGATED

Board24

Smurfit Kappa

Mondi

Jaineeket Enterprises

Shanghai Lehui Packaging and Printing Co., Ltd.

Competitive Landscape

The global corrugated fiberboard market is highly fragmented and competitive with the presence of several local and regional companies. Moreover, key players are focusing on mergers & acquisitions, expansions, collaborations, and partnerships to strengthen their positions in the market. They are also developing new corrugated fiberboards to attract a large consumer base.

Recent Developments:

In November 2021, Boix Machinery India participated in India Corr Expo to showcase its new products. Further, the company has expanded its production capacity and enhanced the stacking strength of its specialized corrugated boxes for fruit exports to lower the rejection of fruits due to bruising amid shipping.

2. In May 2021, Mondi confirmed that it has completed the acquisition of Olmuksan. This acquisition is going to help Mondi to strengthen its position in the fast-growing corrugated market of Türkiye, as Olmuksan has a diverse customer base and was a key player in the Turkey corrugated packaging industry.

Segmentation:

By Flute Type:

Flute A

Flute B

Flute C

Combination Flutes

Micro Flutes

By Board Type:

Single Wall

Double Wall

Triple Wall

By End Use:

Food & Beverages

E-commerce

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Transportation & Logistics

Textile

By Regions Covered:

North America The United States Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany The United Kingdom France Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan China India Malaysia Singapore Australia Rest of Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Israel South Africa The Middle East and Africa (MEA)



