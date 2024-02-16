Shisha Tobacco Market is Anticipated to Reach ~US$ 4,306.6 Million by 2033 | FMI

Future Market Insights (FMI) has revealed fresh research that indicates the shisha tobacco market will be valued at around US$ 2,909.4 million in 2023 and will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0% from 2023 to 2033, or US$ 4,306.6 million.

The current situation is one in which lounges and shisha establishments have proliferated everywhere. This implies that there should be a high demand for a wide range of flavoured tobacco products. Currently, herbal, fruity, and dessert flavours are offered.

Shisha, also referred to as hookah (or water pipe tobacco), refers to the production, sale, and inhalation of flavoured tobacco through a water pipe. It does indeed have a lengthy history, particularly in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa.

An interesting thing to note over here is that various flavors offered through shisha molasses render shisha tobacco an attractive product, particularly for the ones who want to quit smoking. Aesthetics has also got to play a vital role over here. In other words, hookah apparatus is designed such that it has a visually attractive appeal. This another factor keeping the hopes high for shisha tobacco market going forward.

There is another reason for the shisha tobacco market growing at an exponential rate. The consumers who are focusing on cutting down on cigarettes are getting to hookah smoking. They carry the impression that majority of nicotine is absorbed by water during such sort of smoking. However, when there would be an upsurge in awareness regarding the fact that shisha tobacco smoking is all the more injurious than cigarette smoking, the tables would turn.

Future Market Insights has walked through these facts with insights in its latest market study entitled ‘Shisha Tobacco Market’. It has its team of analysts and consultants to look through the bottom-up approach in its primary, secondary, and tertiary modes of research.

“Demand for flavored tobacco products is expected to take the shisha tobacco market by storm in the forecast period”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

Key Takeaways from Shisha Tobacco market

North America holds a significant market share with the US being home to several manufacturers like Tangiers, Fumari Hookah, and likewise. Also, organizations are into progressive diversification of shisha tobacco products like hookah and hookah parts, coal, flavors; which does facilitate customers with one-stop shopping destination for the smoking products.

Europe holds the second-largest market share with the UK witnessing an ever-increasing demand for local varieties in terms of flavor. Also, it has been observed that customers get more drawn toward new flavors if they could be well-related to; thereby growing in sales.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the shisha tobacco market with China being the biggest contributor. Also, the flourishing tourism sector in India and China does attract several individuals every single year. Additionally, there are stern laws enacted in the country regarding not letting individuals smoke in the public areas; which, in turn, would accelerate the sales of hookah equipment for commercial (HoReCa and bars) as well as residential sectors.

MEA is another region driving the shisha tobacco market with a major chunk of population into shisha tobacco smoking.

Competitive Shisha Tobacco

Al Fakher Tobacco Trading, in 2022, did expand offering with respect to travel retail through launching Double Kick, that too, Dubai Duty Free. This line does feature 3 initial flavors inclusive of Grape & Mint, Mint, and Two Apple. Every flavor is available in the novel 200g format.

Gulbahar Tobacco International, in 2020, did tie up with JC Decaux for launching one of the biggest marketing campaigns inside Dubai airport. This campaign does feature Milano fan pack (its prominent pack).

What does the Report Cover?

The research study is based on product type (strong shisha tobacco, mild shisha tobacco, and light shisha tobacco), by flavor (fruit, chocolate, caramel, mint, blended, and likewise), and by sales channel (direct sales, supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, convenience stores, online retailers, and other sales channels).

With shisha lounges and bars getting popular, the global shisha tobacco market is expected to witness grandeur in the forecast period.

Global Shisha Tobacco Market by Category

By Product Type:

Strong Shisha Tobacco

Mild Shisha Tobacco

Light Shisha Tobacco

By Flavor:

Fruit

Berry

Apple

Melon

Citrus

Tropical

Others

Chocolate

Caramel

Mint

Blended

Others

By Sales Channel:

Direct Sales

Hypermarket/Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Independent Small Stores

Online Retailers

Other Sales Channel

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

