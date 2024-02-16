Waterproof Socks Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4% by 2033 | FMI

The waterproof socks industry is projected to be worth US$ 29.09 million in 2023 and US$ 43 million in 2033. Up until 2033, the market for waterproof socks is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4%.

The world has seen a sharp increase in the popularity of many extreme and adventurous sports throughout the last 20 years. Today’s consumers are highly motivated and interested in participating in a variety of risky sports, including cycling, snowboarding, and trekking. Sports fans look for protective gear and equipment, such as waterproof socks. Trekking and cycling are made easier by waterproof socks, which offer users both water and temperature resistance.

Future Market Insights (FMI) has published a new market research report on social employee recognition systems. The report has been titled, Global Waterproof Socks Industry Global Industry Analysis, Forecast. Long-term contracts with large enterprises and private companies are likely to aid the expansion of business revenues, and innovation in the industry will enable social employee recognition system vendors to reach out to new potential customers in emerging markets.

These factors are expected to help the global market for social employee recognition systems observe stellar growth in next few years.The team of researchers at Future Market Insights are focussing on research and market study to produce different Waterproof Socks Industry forecasts and predictions at both national and international levels.

They have considered several leads of information pertaining to the industry like market figures and merger estimations to assess and produce reliable and informative insights on the Waterproof Socks Industry.

Global Waterproof Socks Industry Outlook Compared to 2022-2027 Forecast

Waterproof socks have been gaining traction among target customers, especially among people involved in activities such as trekking, swimming, cycling, snow sports, etc. Waterproof socks are a new type of socks that have been designed to meet the requirements of customers engaged in the adventure and sports industries.

Furthermore, waterproof socks are also being considered as a hygienic consumer goods since they are anti-bacterial by property. There are various diseases that one suffers from, which are mostly caused by various harmful bacteria and viruses. As a result, most healthcare professionals urge people to wear waterproof socks. Waterproof socks tend to prevent bacteria from entering into the feet during outdoor or extra-curricular activities.

Key Players

Global Waterproof Socks Industry key vendors include:

Wigwam Corporation

Camaro GmbH

Randy Sun

Bridgedale Outdoor Ltd.

Okamoto Corporation

Recreational Equipment, Inc

Segmentation

The Waterproof Socks Industry is segmented into application, form, end use industry, source and geography.

On the basis of product type

mid-calf length waterproof socks

ankle-length socks

knee-length socks

On the basis of application

trekking

water sports

cycling

snow sports

outdoor

other activities

On the basis of gender

male

female

unisex

On the basis of sales channel

wholesaler/distributor

supermarket/hypermarket

specialty store

independent store, club store

online store

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Important changes in market dynamics

The report has been created after detailed and exhaustive studies by the analysts at FMI taking several factors into consideration like monetary, ecological, social, mechanical, and political status of a particular demography. They study the key data to assess the revenue and production of manufacturers across various regions. The report also covers an in-depth analysis of the key changes in market dynamics in the recent past and the near future.

