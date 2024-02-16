Gift Paper Market Analysis: Trends and Growth Projections

Gift paper, also known as wrapping paper or gift wrap, is a decorative paper used to wrap gifts and presents for various occasions such as birthdays, holidays, weddings, and other celebrations. It adds aesthetic appeal and a personal touch to gifts, enhancing the overall presentation and creating anticipation for the recipient.

The global gift paper market is poised for remarkable growth in the decade from 2023 to 2033, as highlighted in a recent research report by Future Market Insights. In 2023, the market is projected to achieve a valuation of US$ 4,489.6 million, and this upward trajectory is expected to continue.

By 2033, the market is predicted to reach an impressive valuation of US$ 6,645.6 million, demonstrating substantial expansion opportunities. This growth is estimated to be driven by a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.0% during the period from 2023 to 2033.

In 2023, the gift paper industry is expected to account for a notable 2-3% share of the global paper and paperboard market, underlining its significance within the broader paper industry landscape.

Key features and characteristics of gift paper include:

Decorative Designs: Gift paper comes in a wide variety of colors, patterns, and designs, ranging from traditional motifs to modern graphics and seasonal themes. These designs allow for customization and personalization based on the occasion and recipient’s preferences. Different Types: Gift paper is available in various types, including glossy, matte, metallic, and textured finishes, each offering a unique look and feel. Some types may also feature additional embellishments such as glitter, foil stamping, or embossing for added visual appeal. Size and Thickness: Gift paper is typically sold in rolls or sheets of different sizes and thicknesses to accommodate various gift sizes and shapes. Larger rolls are suitable for wrapping larger gifts or multiple presents, while smaller sheets are ideal for wrapping smaller items or creating decorative accents. Ease of Use: Gift paper is easy to use and manipulate, allowing for seamless wrapping of gifts with crisp folds and neat edges. It can be cut, folded, and taped or tied with ribbons or bows to create visually appealing presentations.

Growth Factors

The market is experiencing a surge in demand driven by the customization of gift wrappers tailored to the specific needs and preferences of customers. As environmental concerns grow, consumers are increasingly opting for eco-conscious and environmentally friendly products, contributing to the market’s momentum. Additionally, the upward trend of personalized prints on gift paper, coupled with improved designs, is creating growth opportunities within the market.

Many companies have expanded their product offerings to include customization options, encouraging customers to personalize their prints. Furthermore, the proliferation of e-commerce platforms is anticipated to be a significant factor propelling sales in the market throughout the forecast period.

Key Market Players

DS Smith Plc

Oji Paper Co. Ltd.

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

Stora Enso Oyj

Nippon Paper Group Inc.

HighPoint Packaging

Twin Rivers Paper Company

Kraft Wrap Inc.

Madico Inc.

The Paper Company India

Competitive Landscape:

Due to the existence of many local and regional competitors, the overall gift paper industry is competitive. Key participants use a variety of strategies including mergers and acquisitions, developments, joint efforts, and associations. Moreover, leading players are also utilizing advertisement strategies on social media channels to improve sales.

Recent Developments Observed by FMI:

Mondi, a pioneer in environment-friendly paper and packaging, introduced new paper bags for Holz-Bauer’s hardwood pellets in May 2023, eliminating needless plastic.

On World Earth Day in April 2023, ITC’s Aashirvaad Organic Atta introduced paper-based packaging.

In May 2022, Smurfit Kappa Group acquired Atlas Packaging, a corrugated packaging manufacturer. This is expected to improve its services in Europe’s market.

In May 2022, Stora Enso Oyj invested in ACDF Industries SAS which manufactures wooden components and structures in France. It is expected to benefit the company by easily obtaining timber and lowering its carbon footprint by rejecting plastic.

Gift Paper Market by Category:

Material:

Kraft Paper

Recycled Paper

Bleached Paper

Unbleached Paper

Packaging:

Primary

Secondary

Sales Channel:

Departmental/Convenience/Discount Stores

Hyper/Supermarket

Online Sales

Others (Independent/Specialty Stores)

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Middle East & Africa

Oceania

