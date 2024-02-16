Food Enzymes Market Set For Notable Growth to 2032 | Future Market Insights Inc.

CITY, Country, 2024-Feb-16 — /EPR Network/ —

The food enzymes market is projected to register an average CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Food processing industries like the baking industry, brewing, and fruit juice industries are currently the largest users of food enzymes. These industries hold about 40% of the USD 400 million markets.

This market has grown as a result of rising environmental concerns, urbanization, rising disposable income, and developments in R&D activities. Furthermore, technological breakthroughs such as enzyme engineering and the introduction of genetically altered enzymes have aided the food industry’s expansion.

The food and beverage industry is the largest market, where food enzyme services are employed globally. Enzymes are applied virtually to all the products manufactured in this industry.

Also, enzymes are substitutes for some chemical additives like potassium bromates that have been banned in so many countries. People considered super enzymes for better digestion and health.

Consumers’ love for convenience food has increased the demand for food and beverage products, such as alcohol, cakes, bread, pastries, and doughnuts, which require the application of food enzymes in their production.

What are the Restraints of the Food Enzymes Market?

“The introduction of large-scale food enzyme synthesis using genetically modified microbes has heightened scrutiny of enzyme use in Europe’s food and beverage industry.”

The food enzymes market growth is hampered by some abiotic factors, such as pH stability and temperature, which often alter the biochemical reactions that enhance the quality of food and beverages.

Enzyme supplements are getting increasingly popular as people’s health worries grow. Aside from that, vital enzymes are gaining ground on the market.

Also, consumers are forced to reduce the consumption of foods in which food enzymes are applied, due to the increasing awareness regarding the negative impact of foods containing food enzymes. The European Union has created a guideline to regulate the usage of food enzymes in the food and beverage sector.

Previously, there was no regulation of enzymes used as processing aids at the EU level. Only Denmark and France conducted evaluations of these processing aids before their application in the food and beverage industry. The disparity in food enzyme testing criteria across nations led to the creation of new EU legislation.

Which is the Leading Food Enzymes Market?

“Restrictions on chemical additives and increased demand for healthy digestive enzymes has led to the demand in various regions.”

Europe and North America regions are currently the market leaders. However, Asia Pacific is expected to take over the market due to the increase in demand for food enzymes in the region.

Countries such as India, China, and Australia in the Asia Pacific region are prominent drivers of the food enzymes market owing to the changing consumer lifestyle. In Australia, the demand for food enzymes is on the rise due to the restriction in the use of chemical additives in bakery products.

The market for enzymes in food and beverages is expected to develop due to its properties as important healthy food additives. Changes in consumer preferences, as well as trade liberalization, have increased demand for meat and meat products in the country.

Food Enzymes Market Segmentation:

By Application

Bakery Product

Beverages

Dairy Products

Others

By Type

Carbohydrate

Protein

Lipase

Others

By Source

Microorganisms

Animals

Plants

