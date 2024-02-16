Competitive Landscape: Strategies for Capturing Share in 6.9% CAGR Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) Market by 2033

The global intermediate bulk container (IBC) market is projected to expand significantly, with its size forecasted to grow from US$ 23.8 billion in 2023 to US$ 46.2 billion by 2033, marking a substantial increase. Throughout the assessment period from 2023 to 2033, the demand for intermediate bulk containers is anticipated to witness a robust growth rate of 6.9% CAGR. Key drivers propelling the global intermediate bulk container (IBC) market include the escalating import and export activities of essential commodities such as pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, fertilizers, and petroleum worldwide. Additionally, there is a growing demand for safe and convenient bulk packaging solutions, further stimulating market growth.

Boosting Factors of Intermediate Bulk Container:

Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBCs) are widely used in various industries due to several boosting factors:

Versatility: IBCs are versatile containers suitable for storing, transporting, and handling a wide range of liquid and bulk materials, including chemicals, food ingredients, pharmaceuticals, and more. Cost-effectiveness: IBCs offer cost-effective solutions for bulk material handling, as they can be reused multiple times, reducing packaging costs in the long run. Space-saving: IBCs are designed to optimize storage space, with stackable designs that minimize floor space requirements, making them ideal for warehouses and transportation. Durability: Constructed from robust materials such as high-density polyethylene (HDPE) or stainless steel, IBCs are durable and resistant to corrosion, ensuring the safe storage and transportation of various materials. Safety: IBCs are equipped with features such as secure closures, tamper-evident seals, and pressure relief valves to ensure the safe containment and handling of hazardous materials. Environmental sustainability: Reusable IBCs reduce packaging waste and contribute to environmental sustainability by minimizing the need for single-use packaging materials. Regulatory compliance: IBCs are designed and manufactured to meet stringent regulatory standards for the safe handling and transportation of materials, ensuring compliance with industry regulations and guidelines.

Key Takeaways from Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) Market

By product type, the flexible IBC segment is likely to hold around 94% market share by the end of 2033.

market share by the end of 2033. Based on material, plastic segment will continue to dominate the global intermediate bulk container (IBC) market during the next decade.

In terms of content, solid & semi-solids segment is forecast to showcase an incremental opportunity of US$ 20.3 billion , during the assessment years.

, during the assessment years. By end use, chemicals sub-segment in RIBCs category is estimated to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 1.2 billion during the projection period while food and agriculture sub-segment of FIBCs category is estimated to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 8.4 billion by the end of 2033.

during the projection period while food and agriculture sub-segment of FIBCs category is estimated to create an incremental opportunity of by the end of 2033. Europe is forecast to remain at the leading position and hold around 1/3rd share of the global market during the assessment period.

share of the global market during the assessment period. With increasing manufacturing activities, East Asia and South Asia markets are estimated to witness a gain of 250 bps and 140 bps of current market share respectively by 2033.

and of current market share respectively by 2033. The U.S. intermediate bulk container (IBC) market reached US$ 3.5 billion in 2022 and it is expected to hold 7% share of North America market by 2033.

in 2022 and it is expected to hold share of North America market by 2033. China’s intermediate bulk container market is forecast to exhibit a CAGR of 5% between 2023 and 2033.

“Growing demand for flexible and rigid intermediate bulk containers due to their packaging capabilities in storing and transporting liquid, semi-solid and solid contents safely and conveniently is anticipated to provide a strong thrust to the global intermediate bulk container market development,” says an FMI analyst

Who is Winning?

Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) Industry by Category

By Product:

RIBC Metal Paperboard Plastic Composite

FIBC Flexitanks Bags



By Material:

Metal & Paperboard

Plastic Polyethylene (PE) Polypropylene (PP) Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)



By Content:

Liquid

Solid & Semi-Solids

By Capacity:

RIBC Up to 1,000 L 1,000 – 1,500 L Above 1,500 L

FIBC Up to 500 KG 501 to 1,000 KG 1,001 to 1,500 KG Above 1,500 KG



By End Use: