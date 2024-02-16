Rapid Growth Forecasted for Global Dynamic Positioning Systems Market, Expected to Surpass US$ 10.3 Billion by 2032, Driven by a Robust 11.6% CAGR

The global dynamic positioning systems market is poised for significant expansion, projected to achieve a valuation of US$ 10.3 billion by 2032, reflecting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.6% from its 2022 value of US$ 8.2 billion.

A key driver fueling this remarkable growth is the escalating demand for dynamic positioning systems, particularly evident in the Asia-Pacific region. This surge is predominantly attributed to safety concerns surrounding offshore oil and gas activities conducted in deep ocean waters. The Asia-Pacific region, home to some of the world’s largest ports and characterized by notable geopolitical tensions among nations, has experienced a substantial uptick in the need for dynamic positioning systems.

Request Our Sample Report Now And Elevate Your Decision-Making Process. https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-754

Dynamic Positioning System Market: Drivers & Restraints

The prerequisite of advancement in technology (facilitates in deeper waters than vessels), increasing research & development initiatives by manufacturers is driving the demand of dynamic positioning systems. Dynamic positioning systems are better known for its safe and correct operations which are widely used for a variety of purposes in the offshore industry. It provides following benefits such as effective maritime operations, energy efficient system, helps in reducing operational costs and emissions, among others.

Rising maritime trade in Asia-Pacific and Middle-East Africa along with deep-sea excavations is the fundamental growth driver in the Dynamic Positioning system market. Ensuring safety operations and push from the government side is also helping in increasing the degree of awareness among the users. Additionally, growth in the shipping industry is also up surging with significant opportunities in this market. However, high implementation cost, lack of reliable communication and complexity in system are the major setback for the dynamic positioning system market.

Dynamic Positioning System Market: Region-wise Outlook

The global dynamic positioning system market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 5 percent over the forecasted period 2022-2033. Depending upon geographic regions, global dynamic positioning system market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. In terms of regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest market share. Middle East and Africa market is projected to register a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing maritime trade with technological updates is fueling the growth in Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa regions.

Countries such as China, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Korea, Japan, Russia, among others is expected to witness an upsurge in the demand for DP systems. Eastern Europe and Latin America are also forecast to register a significant growth in the global dynamic positioning system market during the forecast period 2022-2033.

Dynamic Positioning System Market: Key Players

Moxa Inc.

Kongsberg Gruppen

Navis Engineering

Praxis Automation Technology B.V.

General Electric

Norr Systems Pte Ltd.

ABB

Marine Technologies, LLC

Wärtsilä

Rolls-Royce plc

Secure Your Comprehensive Report – Buy Now. https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/754

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology and applications.

Market Segments Covered:

By Equipment Type:

Class 1

Class 2

Class 3

By Component:

Power System

DP Control System

Thruster System

By Application:

Passenger Vessels

Merchant Vessels

Platform Supply Vessels/Offshore Support Vessels

Naval Vessels and Operations

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

Middle East and Africa

Request Your Custom Report To Navigate And Dominate Dynamic Regional Segments. https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-754

Author:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube