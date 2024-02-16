North America Residential Ball Valves Market Set for Strong Growth, Envisions 5.6% CAGR, Projected to Exceed US$ 554.1 Million by 2032

The North America residential ball valves market is positioned for significant expansion, with Future Market Insights (FMI) projecting a notable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.6% from 2022 to 2032. By 2032, this dynamic market is expected to reach a substantial valuation of US$ 554.1 million.

The increasing demand for residential ball valves in North America is driven by several factors, prominently influenced by the region’s ongoing urbanization and population distribution trends. With both the United States and Canada characterized as highly urbanized nations, with over 80% of their populations residing in urban areas, there is a growing need for residential complexes such as apartments, townhouses, and villas.

This growth in the North America residential ball valve market underscores the critical role these valves play in ensuring the efficiency and safety of residential water supply systems, thus significantly contributing to the overall well-being of urban communities.

Driving Forces for North America Residential Ball Valves Market:

The North American region has witnessed a population surge along with the expanding requirements of residential construction, marking key growth catalysts throughout the historical study period.

Consumer attitudes towards these devices are undergoing a shift, driven by a heightened consciousness about maintaining piping systems and engaging in water conservation efforts. In this context, Pressure Reducing Valves (PRVs) are expected to not only regulate flow but also incur lower maintenance costs for consumers. Responding to these evolving trends, manufacturers are channeling investments into research and development endeavors. This proactive approach aims to yield cutting-edge technologies and advanced products that align with and exceed consumer expectations.

Key Insights from Pressure Regulating Valves Market Analysis:

The market for direct operating Pressure Regulating Valves is poised to exhibit a notable growth with a value CAGR of 5.0%, reaching an estimated value of approximately US$ 772.5 million by 2032.

Among different end-use segments, Apartments and Condominiums are projected to present a substantial opportunity, translating into a dollar figure of US$ 295.4 million.

Within the North American Pressure Regulating Valves market, the Up to 2” inlet pressure type is anticipated to secure a majority share exceeding 50% by the close of the forecast period. This preference is attributed to its versatile application range and corresponding valuation.

In terms of country distribution, the U.S. is forecasted to assert its dominance, accounting for more than 80% of the market share by the conclusion of 2032. This prevailing trend is expected to persist throughout the forecast period.

Future Market Insights analyst remarked, “The accelerated growth of Pressure Regulating Valves market is propelled by the burgeoning residential construction sector and the enforcement of stringent energy-efficiency regulations, driven by the expanding North American population.”

Competitive Scenario in Pressure Regulating Valves Market:

The market exhibits a certain level of concentration, where leading players commanded a market share within the range of 55% to 65% of the total market revenue in 2021. Key players in this arena are dedicated to achieving a position of eminence by emphasizing operational efficiency and offering inventive product solutions that adhere to applied standards, thus aiming to secure a substantial stake in the market.

Prominent participants in this competitive landscape encompass Danfoss A/S, Watts Water Technologies, Inc., and Resideo Technologies Inc., among others.

Manufacturing enterprises are strategically enhancing their market footprint by unveiling novel product offerings and fostering heightened collaboration.

In April 2022, Flomatic Valves unveiled its latest innovation, the Model 408S6 ball check valve, showcasing a comprehensive construction in 316 stainless steel.

In September 2020, Flomatic announced the augmentation of its ball check valve lineup, aligning with American Iron and Steel (AIS) compliance.

Key Segments Covered in Report:

By Valve Material:

Brass

Stainless Steel

PVC

Glass Fiber-Reinforced Polypropylene Ball Valve

Others

By Valve Type:

Floating

Trunnion Ball

Others

By Diameter:

3/8″

1/2″

3/4″

1″

1 ¼”

upto to 2″

