Water Enhancers Market: Projected to Attain US$ 4 Billion by 2032, Analysis of Market Dynamics, Innovation Trends

The global water enhancers market is expected to witness growth at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2032 and reach a valuation of US$ 4 Billion by 2032. Increasing shift of consumers towards food and beverages that can improve their overall health is anticipated to push the market.

Manufacturers are consistently developing innumerable fortified foods and functional beverages to fulfill consumer demand for healthy products. Water enhancers are formulations that are added to the water to enhance its flavor and nutritional content.

These enhancers are being increasingly consumed by sports athletes and gym enthusiasts. They have gained immense popularity as novel enhancers can eliminate the time required to prepare a drink from scratch. They are also easy to carry and can be stored for a longer period of time.

Health and label-conscious consumers often check the source of ingredients that are used to make the final product. As a result, retailers are mentioning nutrient contents on the packaging of their products to remain transparent.

Reputed brands are offering water enhancers that are keto-friendly, gluten-free, vegan, non-dairy, and low-carb. As these products cater to a wide range of consumer requirements, demand for water enhancers is expected to surge in the upcoming decade.

Water enhancers are expected to help consumers increase their daily water intake to meet the prescribed levels for maintaining good health and building a strong immunity against foreign pathogens. Water intake varies according to age, gender, activity level, lifestyle, and overall health condition.

As consumers are adopting healthy lifestyles, demand for natural water enhancers that are rich in minerals, vitamins, amino acids, and herbs is expected to increase in the evaluation period. Surging spending capacity and changing lifestyles of consumers, especially in North America, Europe, and Asia is also expected to drive the market during the assessment period.

Key Takeaways: Water Enhancers Market

The North America and Latin America water enhancers markets are expected to exhibit growth at CAGRs of 8.2% and 8.1% , respectively, through 2032.

and , respectively, through 2032. North America is set to account for 50% of the water enhancers market share during the assessment period.

of the water enhancers market share during the assessment period. The Europe water enhancers market is projected to reach US$ 352 Mn in 2032.

in 2032. The India water enhancers market is estimated to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 136 Mn in 2022.

in 2022. By active ingredients, the sweeteners segment is likely to hold the highest market share and grow at a CAGR of 8.5% by 2032.

“Rising awareness about the consumption of nutrient-rich food and beverages is expected to propel the demand for water enhancers globally. Key companies are investing in the development of sugar-free, vegan, and non-carbonated beverages to provide nutrition to consumers,” says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape: Water Enhancers Market

Key manufacturers operating in the water enhancers market are focusing on research & development activities to offer various flavored products. They are also collaborating with start-up firms and developing new product lines to enter the untapped areas.

For instance,

In July 2020, Kraft Foods, a leading food manufacturing and processing conglomerate based in the U.S., introduced its latest Mio Liquid Water Enhancer. The product not only helps a person in achieving their quota of drinking but also enhances taste. It is available in dozens of flavors, including Lemonade, Berry, Pomegranate, Tangerine, Orange, and Black Cherry. It will help consumers to drink more water without the addition of sugar or soda.

More Valuable Insights on Water Enhancers Market

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global water enhancers market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

Water Enhancers Market Outlook by Category

By Active Ingredients:

Sweeteners

Vitamins

Electrolytes

Anti-oxidants

By Sales Channel:

Offline Sales Channel Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Departmental Stores Convenience Store Other Sales Channel

Online Sales Channel Company Website E-commerce Platform



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

