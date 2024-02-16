Bakery Products Market: Expected to Reach US$ 354.6 Billion by 2032, Examining Growth Drivers

Over the projected period (2022 to 2032), the bakery products market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% and reach a value of US$ 354.6 Billion.

The market is anticipated to be driven by rising consumption of processed foods and a shift in consumer preferences towards easy-to-use food and drink products. The demand for frozen bakery goods is anticipated to expand in the coming years due to the convenience and longer shelf life that frozen food items offer.

Consumer preferences and tastes for various bread items have evolved as a result of changing consumer behaviour. They have been experimenting with new items with various flavours and fillings. Furthermore, health-conscious consumers’ preferences are gradually shifting towards low-calorie products.

Busy schedules and hectic timelines have convinced the consumers to switch to convenient and ready-to-eat products such as biscuits and bread and rolls which is likely to positively impact the market. Due to the above-listed factors, the demand for bakery products is prophesied to show impressive growth over the forecast period.

Key Takeaways:

Europe is expected to account for the maximum value share of the global market of about 28% by 2022.

By product type, bread and rolls is expected to account for the highest market share in 2022.

In case of specialty segment, sales of gluten-free bakery products are expected to gain momentum.

Indirect channel is expected to account for a higher market value share than direct channel by 2032.

Germany is expected to account for 30% of the Europe bakery products market share over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers are adopting various marketing strategies such as new product launches, geographical expansion, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaboration gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance:

In 2021, Mondelez International (MDLZ) had acquired Chipita S.A. which is a Greek snacking company. Chipita produces and markets savory and sweet snacks.

In 2020, ITC’s brand, popularly called as ‘Sunfeast’ had expanded its ‘cake’ category, by introducing its new product named as Sunfeast Caker which is available in three forms, namely Choco Swiss Roll, and Layer Cake, and Trinity.

Explore More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global bakery products market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights based on bakery products market by product type (biscuits, breads and rolls, cakes and pastries, rusks), specialty type (fortified, gluten-free, organic, low calorie, sugar-free), and distribution channel (direct and indirect) across seven (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa) major regions of the world.

Global Bakery Products Market by Category

By Product Type:

Biscuits Cookies Non-Salt Cracker Biscuits Salt Cracker Biscuits Milk Biscuits Cream Biscuits Glucose Biscuits Marie Biscuits Others

Bread and Rolls Artisanal In-Store Packaged

Cakes and Pastries Artisanal In-Store Packaged

Pizza Crusts

Rusks

By Specialty Type:

Gluten-free

Fortified

Organic

Low-calorie

Sugar-free

By Distribution Channel:

Direct

Indirect Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Store Bakery Stores Artisanal Bakeries Online Retailers



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

