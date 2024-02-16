Food Stabilizers Market: Forecasted to Achieve US$ 4.7 Billion by 2032 | Future Market Insights

The global food stabilizers market is set to witness growth at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2022 and 2032, totaling a valuation of US$ 4.7 Bn by 2032. Rising applications in food and beverage industry is pushing the demand for food stabilizers in the market.

Food stabilisers are employed as a stabilising, emulsifying, or thickening ingredient in order to preserve the structure of foods while also gelling the foods to the desired consistency or viscosity. The majority of thickening and stabilising agents on the market are polysaccharides, which are gums, starches, or proteins like gelatin.

Gum and starch are common food stabilisers found in frozen desserts, salad dressings, confectioneries, beverages, snack foods, custard mixes, cereal goods, jellies and jams. Starches and gums are extracted from plants or seaweeds during the processing of natural food products in order to generate economically viable and concentrated additions.

Carrageenan, agar, alginates, and pectin, among other seaweed extracts, operate as gelling agents in icings, pie fillings, and glazed dishes.

Another stabilizer, sodium pyrophosphate, is used in canned fish or instant pudding, which helps to prevent the build-up of sludge-like items at the bottom of the food product container.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By product type, pectin segment is likely to account for the largest revenue share in the global food stabilizers market.

Based on application, dairy and dessert segment is expected to grow at a healthy pace during the forecast period.

The U.S. will continue to remain the most lucrative market for food stabilizers through 2032.

Sales of food stabilizers to grow at a significant pace across Germany over the next ten years.

Food stabilizers market in the U.K. to expand at a steady pace during the assessment period.

“Both manufactured and extracted from natural substances, food stabilizers are approved and direct additives, which work at a particle level to intentionally alter or maintain a product’s structure, stability viscosity, and other qualities like maintaining product color. As a result, the product is in huge demand in food industry from both manufacturers and consumers, driving growth of the item,” says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Key food stabilizers brands are conducting several researches and looking for new strategic partnerships, while key business brands are focusing on developing the applications in food industry to generate high quality food and beverage solutions. The top players are focusing on new formulations and product innovations to gain market share and attract more customers towards the product. For instance,

In June 2019, Long Life Dairy and Tate & Lyle announced collaboration to improve consumer access to dairy products. Long Life Dairy, which is a subsidiary of Unique Dairy, has worked on food stabilizers with Tate & Lyle, leading provider of food and beverage ingredients, to create a range of long shelf life and low-cost products to give access to refrigeration to enable more families benefit from dairy industry in South Africa.

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global food stabilizers market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights based on product type (pectin, agar, gelatin, xanthan gum, carrageenan, guar gum, and others), source (seaweed, plant, microbial, synthetic, animal, and others), function (stability, moisture retention, texture, and others), application (bakery products, dairy and desserts, confectionery items, sauces and dressings, meat and poultry products, convenience foods, beverages, and others), and sales channel (B2B / HoReCa and B2C), across seven major regions of the world.

Food Stabilizers Market by Category

By Product Type:

Pectin

Agar

Gelatin

Xanthan Gum

Carrageenan

Guar Gum

Others

By Source:

Seaweed

Plant

Microbial

Synthetic

Animal

Others

By Function:

Stability

Moisture Retention

Texture

Others

By Application:

Bakery Products

Dairy and Desserts

Confectionery Items

Sauces and Dressings

Meat and Poultry Products

Convenience Foods

Beverages

Others

By Sales Channel:

B2B / HoReCa

B2C Hypermarkets /Supermarkets Convenience Stores Mom and Pop Stores Discount Stores Food Specialty Stores Independent Small Groceries Online Retail Others Retail Formats



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Author

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

