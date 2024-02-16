Growth Trends in Liquid Storage: Floating Covers Market Expands at 4.9% CAGR, Offering Long-term Protection Against UV Rays and Contamination

The global floating covers market is predicted to register a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period, as per FMI’s analysis. The industry’s size is anticipated to increase from US$ 1.1 billion in 2023 to US$ 1.7 billion by 2033 end.

The rising traction for floating covers in several application segments due to their flexible and simple design, easy installation, and low maintenance requirement is propelling the market growth. In addition to this, an increase in the utilization of floating covers owing to several benefits, including odor management by preventing stored liquid from being evaporated, diluted, or contaminated, is projected to enhance market growth further over the forecast period.

The growing concern over the protection and maintenance of water bodies like ponds and lakes is also boosting the utilization of floating covers. In line with this, the rising pollution levels in urban cities is projected to have a favorable impact on the demand for floating covers. The wide-scale use of floating covers in farming activities, waste-water treatment units, and water-storing plants across the globe is also anticipated to have a positive influence over the forecast period.

Request For Report Sample: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5728

Key Highlights of the Floating Covers Industry:

China floating covers industry is projected to lead the global market over the forecast period, as per FMI’s analysis. The market is estimated to attain US$ 353.8 million by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2023 to 2033.

The United States floating covers industry is expected to assume a second-leading position over this decade. The market size of the United States market is projected to stand at US$ 261.1 million by 2033, registering a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period. The rising concerns over freshwater protection in the nation is expected to propel market growth.

Globally as well as regionally, India is predicted to expand at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The country is assessed to register 7.2% CAGR over the next 10 years and reach US$ 190.5 million by 2033. Rapid urbanization and healthy growth of application segments like agriculture are projected to support market growth.

In Europe, Germany is projected to have a significant market share in the region. Germany floating covers industry is predicted to attain US$ 81.6 million by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 2.3%.

Another country in Europe region, France, is expected to contribute towards regional growth, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.3% over the forthcoming years. France floating covers industry is expected to reach US$ 58.7 million by 2033.

Business Growth Opportunities in the Floating Covers:

Renewable Energy Applications: Explore opportunities in providing floating covers for solar panels on bodies of water, enhancing energy production while minimizing land use. Water Conservation Solutions: Position floating covers as a sustainable solution for water reservoirs, aiding in water conservation efforts and reducing evaporation losses. Waste Management: Tap into the market for floating covers in waste containment, such as landfills and sewage treatment, contributing to environmental protection and regulatory compliance. Aquaculture Innovation: Collaborate with the aquaculture industry to develop floating covers that improve water quality, reduce evaporation, and enhance overall fish farm productivity. Smart Technology Integration: Invest in research and development to incorporate smart technologies like sensors and IoT devices into floating covers, providing real-time monitoring and control for improved efficiency.

Purchase Now to Access Segment-specific Information and uncover Key Trends, Drivers, and Challenges: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/5728

Trends in the Floating Covers Industry:

Advanced Materials: Witness a shift towards the use of advanced materials with enhanced durability, UV resistance, and eco-friendly attributes, aligning with the growing demand for sustainable solutions. Modular and Scalable Designs: Experience a trend towards modular and scalable floating cover designs, allowing for flexibility in application and easy expansion or customization based on specific requirements. Biodegradable Covers: Witness a rise in the adoption of biodegradable floating covers as environmental consciousness increases, especially in applications like agriculture and water bodies. Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI): See the incorporation of AI algorithms for predictive maintenance, performance optimization, and data-driven decision-making in floating cover systems, improving overall efficiency. Global Expansion: Observe a trend of companies expanding their presence in emerging markets where there is an increasing need for water management solutions, opening up new avenues for growth in the floating covers market.

Market participants in the global floating cover Industry include

Raven Industries Inc.

GSE Environmental, Inc.

Royal TenCate

Cooley Group

Nilex Inc.

FLI France SAS

Hexa-Cover A/S

Industrial & Environmental Concepts, Inc.

Advanced Water Treatment Technologies

Aquatan (Pty) Ltd.

Request Report Methodology: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-5728

Market Segmentation

By Material Type:

Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

High-density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polypropylene (PP)

Others

By Application:

Mining Storage Ponds

Agriculture (Slurry, Lagoons)

Waste Water/Liquid Treatment

Food Processing & Brewing

Chemical Treatment

Utilities & Other

By Region:

North America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Latin America

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Middle East and Africa

Author

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube